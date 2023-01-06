Gavin Stanley Brings The Music Of Billy Fury Home To Liverpool This Month

Billy Fury is still regarded as the UK's premiere Rock'n'Roll star. With James Dean looks and a voice which could switch easily between raucous rocker and velvet smooth big balladeer, Fury has very often been lauded with the title 'The UK's blonde Elvis'.

Now a brand-new multi-media show about the Liverpool legend, Billy Fury In Sound and Vision plays the Epstein Theatre on Sunday 29th January.

A precursor to The Beatles, Fury was the first UK artist to self-pen an entire album (the now legendary The Sound Of Fury). He rose to fame rapidly after being pushed on stage by Svengali Larry Parnes at the age of 17 and went on to become incredibly successful gaining more weeks in the UK top ten in the 1960's that even the Beatles. A fact that was picked up with the recent Decca album release The Symphonic Sound Of Billy Fury.

Using footage and exclusive celebrity interviews from the hit BBC4 documentary The Sound of Fury we tell the extraordinary tale of this much-loved icon with additional live performance from a performer who has played Fury on many occasions in the West End and on tour, Gavin Stanley.

Celebrity interviews come from Len Goodman, Imelda May, Lord Puttman, Mark Kermode and many more plus songs performed live include Halfway To Paradise, Last Night Was Made For Love, That's All Right Mama, 20 Flight Rock and It's Only Make believe.

The A new mixed media experience is produced and performed by Liverpool's Gavin Stanley.

Gavin Stanley says: "Billy Fury is one of Liverpool's most iconic stars and as always, I am immensely proud to be representing him, however there is something magical about portraying a star in their hometown.

I'm also from Liverpool and in fact knew Billy's mother, Jean and his brother Albie very well. They gave me fantastic support as a young performer and even came to see me play him in the West End in Jack Good's life story Good Rockin' Tonite!'.

"People forget how big a star he was. There's a picture of John Lennon getting his autograph and he spent more weeks in the UK top ten throughout the 1960's than John's band The Beatles.

"He was also this country's first artiste to entirely write his own album. The iconic The Sound Of Fury. We tell Billy's story through cinematic BBC documentary footage mixed with live performance and I'm excited to give Liverpool a little 'reminder' of one of their greatest stars."