Garth Marenghi's TERRORTOME Book Tour Extends
Tickets go on sale 2nd of December at 10am.
Garth Marenghi, the cult comedy character created by Matthew Holness, announces a 21-date extension across the UK, starting in February 2023, in support of his now Sunday Times Bestselling book 'TerrorTome'.
These dates kickstart with a return to Romford, the setting of his Channel 4 sitcom, and end at the legendary London Palladium.
An official synopsis on the book explains: "When horror writer Nick Steen gets sucked into a cursed typewriter by the terrifying Typeface, Dark Lord of the Prolix, the hellish visions inside his head are unleashed for real. Forced to fight his escaping imagination - now leaking out of his own brain - Nick must defend the town of Stalkford from his own fictional horrors, including avascular-necrosis-obsessed serial killer Nelson Strain and Nick's dreaded throppleganger, the Dark Third.
Tour Dates
February 2023
Wed 1 FebruaryBrookside Theatre, Romford
Thu 2 FebruaryG Live, Guildford
Fri 3 FebruaryExeter Corn Exchange, Exeter
Thu 9 FebruaryCambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge
Fri 10 FebruaryBristol Hippodrome, Bristol
Sat 11 FebruaryNew Theatre Oxford, Oxford
Tue 14 FebruaryTheatre Royal Norwich, Norwich, Norfolk
Wed 15 February City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds
Thu 16 February Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
Fri 17 FebruaryM&S Bank Arena (Auditorium), Liverpool
Sat 18 FebruaryGrand Opera House, York
March 2023
Sun 12 March The Lowry (Lyric), Salford
Mon 13 March Cardiff New Theatre, Cardiff
Thu 16 March The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
Fri 17 March The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh
Thu 30 March The Liberty Hall, Dublin
April 2023
Sat 1 April The Ulster Hall, Belfast
Sun 2 April The Dome, Brighton
Thu 6 April Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
Fri 7 AprilTown Hall, Birmingham
Sat 8 April The London Palladium, London