Garth Marenghi's TERRORTOME Book Tour Extends

Garth Marenghi, the cult comedy character created by Matthew Holness, announces a 21-date extension across the UK, starting in February 2023, in support of his now Sunday Times Bestselling book 'TerrorTome'.



These dates kickstart with a return to Romford, the setting of his Channel 4 sitcom, and end at the legendary London Palladium.



An official synopsis on the book explains: "When horror writer Nick Steen gets sucked into a cursed typewriter by the terrifying Typeface, Dark Lord of the Prolix, the hellish visions inside his head are unleashed for real. Forced to fight his escaping imagination - now leaking out of his own brain - Nick must defend the town of Stalkford from his own fictional horrors, including avascular-necrosis-obsessed serial killer Nelson Strain and Nick's dreaded throppleganger, the Dark Third.



TICKETS: Tickets go on sale 2nd of December at 10am at livenation.co.uk.

Tour Dates

February 2023

Wed 1 FebruaryBrookside Theatre, Romford

Thu 2 FebruaryG Live, Guildford

Fri 3 FebruaryExeter Corn Exchange, Exeter

Thu 9 FebruaryCambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Fri 10 FebruaryBristol Hippodrome, Bristol

Sat 11 FebruaryNew Theatre Oxford, Oxford

Tue 14 FebruaryTheatre Royal Norwich, Norwich, Norfolk

Wed 15 February City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds

Thu 16 February Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

Fri 17 FebruaryM&S Bank Arena (Auditorium), Liverpool

Sat 18 FebruaryGrand Opera House, York



March 2023

Sun 12 March The Lowry (Lyric), Salford

Mon 13 March Cardiff New Theatre, Cardiff

Thu 16 March The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Fri 17 March The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh

Thu 30 March The Liberty Hall, Dublin



April 2023

Sat 1 April The Ulster Hall, Belfast

Sun 2 April The Dome, Brighton

Thu 6 April Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

Fri 7 AprilTown Hall, Birmingham

Sat 8 April The London Palladium, London