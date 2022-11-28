Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Garth Marenghi's TERRORTOME Book Tour Extends

Tickets go on sale 2nd of December at 10am.

Nov. 28, 2022  
Garth Marenghi, the cult comedy character created by Matthew Holness, announces a 21-date extension across the UK, starting in February 2023, in support of his now Sunday Times Bestselling book 'TerrorTome'.

These dates kickstart with a return to Romford, the setting of his Channel 4 sitcom, and end at the legendary London Palladium.

An official synopsis on the book explains: "When horror writer Nick Steen gets sucked into a cursed typewriter by the terrifying Typeface, Dark Lord of the Prolix, the hellish visions inside his head are unleashed for real. Forced to fight his escaping imagination - now leaking out of his own brain - Nick must defend the town of Stalkford from his own fictional horrors, including avascular-necrosis-obsessed serial killer Nelson Strain and Nick's dreaded throppleganger, the Dark Third.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale 2nd of December at 10am at livenation.co.uk.

Tour Dates

February 2023

Wed 1 FebruaryBrookside Theatre, Romford

Thu 2 FebruaryG Live, Guildford

Fri 3 FebruaryExeter Corn Exchange, Exeter

Thu 9 FebruaryCambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Fri 10 FebruaryBristol Hippodrome, Bristol

Sat 11 FebruaryNew Theatre Oxford, Oxford

Tue 14 FebruaryTheatre Royal Norwich, Norwich, Norfolk

Wed 15 February City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds

Thu 16 February Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

Fri 17 FebruaryM&S Bank Arena (Auditorium), Liverpool

Sat 18 FebruaryGrand Opera House, York


March 2023

Sun 12 March The Lowry (Lyric), Salford

Mon 13 March Cardiff New Theatre, Cardiff

Thu 16 March The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Fri 17 March The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh

Thu 30 March The Liberty Hall, Dublin


April 2023

Sat 1 April The Ulster Hall, Belfast

Sun 2 April The Dome, Brighton

Thu 6 April Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

Fri 7 AprilTown Hall, Birmingham

Sat 8 April The London Palladium, London




THE BEST PINTS to Play The Hope Theatre in JanuaryTHE BEST PINTS to Play The Hope Theatre in January
November 26, 2022

After a sold-out performance at the White Bear Theatre, FishMail Productions brings The Best Pints to The Hope Theatre in January 2023 to ask the question 'what's the best pint you ever had?' all over again.
Finalists Announced for THE VOICE OF BLACK OPERAFinalists Announced for THE VOICE OF BLACK OPERA
November 26, 2022

Black British Classical Foundation has announced the five singers who have been chosen to advance to the Grand Final Concert of the Voice of Black Opera competition to be staged at Birmingham Town Hall on 5 December 2022.
Photos: Peter James Meets George Rainsford, His New Roy Grace, on Stage at Theatre Royal BrightonPhotos: Peter James Meets George Rainsford, His New Roy Grace, on Stage at Theatre Royal Brighton
November 25, 2022

See photos of Peter James meeting his new Roy Grace - George Rainsford - at Theatre Royal Brighton. 
Varna International Ballet and Orchestra to Present Debut UK Tour Featuring SWAN LAKE, GISELLE & MoreVarna International Ballet and Orchestra to Present Debut UK Tour Featuring SWAN LAKE, GISELLE & More
November 25, 2022

 Raymond Gubbay Limited has announced details for the international soloists who’ll be coming to the UK to dance with the Varna International Ballet and Orchestra as the company visits the UK for the very first time in their 75-year history.
DICK WHITTINGTON is Coming to Warrington This Panto SeasonDICK WHITTINGTON is Coming to Warrington This Panto Season
November 25, 2022

Parr Hall's much loved family panto is making its return this festive season with the magical tale of Dick Whittington.
