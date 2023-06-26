GREASE Comes to the Kings Theatre in 2024

Following on from the smash-hit shows Titanic and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Little Shop of Horrors which opens this week, The Kings Theatre has announced that their next Spring community production for 2024 is the ever-popular ‘Grease’.

The show is a firm favourite with audiences across the world and jam-packed with songs that everyone knows and loves - Hopelessly Devoted, You’re The One That I Want, Sandy, Summer Lovin’ …. the list is endless and every song is a classic.

As ever, The Kings will ensure this show is of the highest standard across the board. The past two Spring productions have received rave reviews from audiences and press alike.

This show really will be ‘electrifying’, so don’t delay and get your tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

The tickets for the show will go on pre-sale to Kings Theatre members at 10am Tuesday 27th June 2023 and general sale at 10am Weds 28th June 2023.

Audition information will be provided shortly on The Kings website and social media accounts.

Paul Woolf – Kings Theatre CEO & Producer said, "We will be holding open auditions for this as usual which means every role is up for grabs, even if you have never performed in one of our shows before.

We are constantly searching for local talent and cannot stress how important it is for us that we provide opportunities to help kick start or progress careers in the world of theatre.

It is so rewarding to have two actresses from previous community productions now starring in our Panto this Christmas.

We have already announced Georgia Deloise (Truly in Chitty and Audrey in Little Shop) and now we have cast Lizzie Rose, (Kate in Titanic), as Tinkerbell.

This is testament to how seriously we take our responsibility to nurture local performers. This includes the incredibly successful development of our Kings Theatre Youth Academy(KTAA). I encourage anyone interested in being involved to keep an eye out for audition details."

Jack Edwards – Kings Theatre Artistic Director & Director said, "I am thrilled that we have once again managed to secure the rights to a real smash-hit show. The feedback we get from everyone involved in these community productions is ‘off-the-scale’ fantastic. They are getting the opportunity to perform in shows of the highest calibre to a full theatre and receiving rave reviews in the process - an experience, as a performer, that we all dream of. On top of that, we get the most incredible audience response which tells us that we are really giving the people of Portsmouth what they want - top class entertainment.

We genuinely encourage anyone interested to come along to the open auditions. I say it every time – this area is an absolute gold mine of talented performers, and we are committed to helping shine a light on them."