GREASE Comes to the Kings Theatre in 2024

Audition information will be provided shortly on The Kings website and social media accounts.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 2 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today

GREASE Comes to the Kings Theatre in 2024

Following on from the smash-hit shows Titanic and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Little Shop of Horrors which opens this week, The Kings Theatre has announced that their next Spring community production for 2024 is the ever-popular ‘Grease’.

The show is a firm favourite with audiences across the world and jam-packed with songs that everyone knows and loves - Hopelessly Devoted, You’re The One That I Want, Sandy, Summer Lovin’ …. the list is endless and every song is a classic.

As ever, The Kings will ensure this show is of the highest standard across the board. The past two Spring productions have received rave reviews  from audiences and press alike.

This show really will be ‘electrifying’, so don’t delay and get your tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

The tickets for the show will go on pre-sale to Kings Theatre members at 10am Tuesday 27th June 2023 and general sale at 10am Weds 28th June 2023.

Audition information will be provided shortly on The Kings website and social media accounts.

Paul Woolf – Kings Theatre CEO & Producer said, "We will be holding open auditions for this as usual which means every role is up for grabs, even if you have never performed in one of our shows before.

We are constantly searching for local talent and cannot stress how important it is for us that we provide opportunities to help kick start or progress careers in the world of theatre.

It is so rewarding to have two actresses from previous community productions now starring in our Panto this Christmas.

We have already announced Georgia Deloise (Truly in Chitty and Audrey in Little Shop) and now we have cast Lizzie Rose, (Kate in Titanic), as Tinkerbell.

This is testament to how seriously we take our responsibility to nurture local performers. This includes the incredibly successful development of our Kings Theatre Youth Academy(KTAA). I encourage anyone interested in being involved to keep an eye out for audition details."

Jack Edwards – Kings Theatre Artistic Director & Director said, "I am thrilled that we have once again managed to secure the rights to a real smash-hit show. The feedback we get from everyone involved in these community productions is ‘off-the-scale’ fantastic. They are getting the opportunity to perform in shows of the highest calibre to a full theatre and receiving rave reviews in the process - an experience, as a performer, that we all dream of.  On top of that, we get the most incredible audience response which tells us that we are really giving the people of Portsmouth what they want - top class entertainment.

We genuinely encourage anyone interested to come along to the open auditions. I say it every time – this area is an absolute gold mine of talented performers, and we are committed to helping shine a light on them."



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for ONCE THE MUSICAL At The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has released photos from inside rehearsal for their upcoming revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once, which will run at the Cotswold theatre from 3rd July – 12th August. 

2
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, New Wimbledon Theatre Photo
Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, New Wimbledon Theatre

*** “It is not difficult to believe in the magic of this classic story.”

3
The New Wolsey Theatre Reveals Lineup of Performances This Summer Photo
The New Wolsey Theatre Reveals Lineup of Performances This Summer

The New Wolsey Theatre has everything audiences need to be entertained this summer with a packed line-up of shows and events, an air-conditioned auditorium and café bar to relax in and a tempting selection of cold drinks and ice creams for keeping cool.  

4
The Royal Court Theatre Reveals Cast For WORD-PLAY Photo
The Royal Court Theatre Reveals Cast For WORD-PLAY

The Royal Court Theatre has announced that Issam Al Ghussain, Kosar Ali, Simon Manyonda, Sirine Saba and Yusra Warsama have been cast in Rabiah Hussain's new play Word-Play, directed by Nimmo Ismail. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Curzon Canterbury (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON, Liverpool Switch Island (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ONE NIGHT WITH YOU (Tribute to Elvis)
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Firstsite (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You