Full Cast and Creative Team Set for NANNY World Premiere at Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Plymouth

Folio Theatre announces the full cast and creative team for the world première of Nanny co-written by Alana Ramsey, Lizzie Stables and Jenny Rainsford with songs by Matthew Floyd Jones. The production runs at Bristol Old Vic from 31 January – 10 February, with a press night on 7 February, and Theatre Royal Plymouth on 27 and 28 February.

Jenny Rainsford directs her fellow co-writers Alana Ramsey and Lizzie Stables in this new comedy play with songs. With design by Cecilia Carey, lighting design by Johanne Jensen and sound design by Asaf Zohar.

Co-writer and director Jenny Rainsford said today, “You wouldn't want to pay Leanne and Amy 18 pounds an hour to look after your kids but I know our audiences will happily watch them mess up their lives for eternity”

She said to me this morning “everything you do fails'' because I spent twenty minutes trying to work out how to fit her car seat.

She just sat there just going “fail, fail, fail, fail, fail” while I was scrabbling away on YouTube looking up how you fit the Maxi Cosi Pearl 360. “Everything you do fails.” EVERYTHING? Who says that to someone? Who turns up to work and gets told that?!

Yeah, that's brutal. And she's backed it up with evidence.

Meet Lea and Amy. Below average nannies with bigger than average ambitions.

Every week they take the kids they look after to a ‘Stay and Play' class where they seize moments to plot the twists and turns of their real careers as a comedy double act.

Matthew Floyd Jones (Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder!) writes original music and songs for this world première of a poignant and funny new play about friendship, faltering, and the true cost of thinking you know what you want. Script and story by Alana Ramsey (The Crown), Lizzie Stables (The Inbetweeners), and Jenny Rainsford (Fleabag).

Supported by Patric Grimwood, The Foyle Foundation, The Leche Trust and The Golsoncott Foundation.

Development supported by Arts Council England and English Touring Theatre.

Co-writer Alana Ramsey plays Amy. Her theatre credits include A Christmas Carol, Young Marx (Bridge Theatre), Macbeth (National Theatre), The Importance of Being Earnest (Vaudeville Theatre), The Glass Menagerie (Duke of York's Theatre), A Bright Room Called Day (Southwark Playhouse), and Unearthed (UK tour). Her television credits include House of The Dragon, The Crown, Alice and Jack, Blitz, Bulletproof and Silk; and for film, Between the Lights, Common People and Belle.

Co-writer Lizzie Stables plays Leanne. Lizzie is the Artistic Director of Folio Theatre Company which she founded in 2014. As an actor, her theatre credits include Out of Order, Not Now Darling (The Mill at Sonning), The Red Pill (RSC), and Reclaimed, Unearthed, Reel Life (UK tours). Her television credits include The Inbetweeners, Miranda, Kiri, The Long Call, Zoo Factor and Planet Sketch; and for film, The Big I Am, Ghost Ship and This is Intercourse. As a sketch comedy writer she regularly collaborates with The Exploding Heads, and is also writing a long form comedy for television.

Jenny Rainsford co-writes and directs. For theatre she has performed in three seasons at Stratford Upon Avon with the RSC, as well as for companies such as Headlong, The Royal Court, Sheffield Theatres, The Bush, The Arcola, The Park, The Orange Tree Theatre and The Almedia. Appearances for television include Emmy, BAFTA, NME and Golden Globe winning Fleabag; and for film About Time, Prometheus, Such a Lovely Day and The Favourite (Gold Derby Ensemble of the Decade). She is currently co-writer on a forthcoming film in development with RCA Films. She is currently co-writer on a forthcoming film in development with RCA Films.

Matthew Floyd Jones composes and is Musical Director. He is known as one half of successful musical comedy double act Frisky & Mannish, who have been headliners on the international comedy and variety circuits for over a decade. He is also the co-creator, composer, co-lyricist and musical director of Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder!. As a composer and lyricist, his theatre credits include A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, UK tour). As a director, his theatre credits include Tall, Dark and Anxious (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Soho Theatre), Screwtopia!, The Big Screw (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Southbank Centre); and as a writer/performer, his credits include Richard Carpenter is Close to You (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Bloomsbury Theatre, UK tour), Psychodermabrasion (Jacksons Lane Theatre), and 2012: An Olympic Vaudeville (Greenwich Theatre).

NANNY LISTINGS

Folio Theatre Company

https://foliotheatre.co.uk/

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: @FolioTheatre

Bristol Old Vic - The Weston Studio

31 January – 10 February

Tickets from £12

Age guidance: 14 +

Box Office: 0117 987 7877

Click Here

Theatre Royal Plymouth - Drum Studio

27 and 28 February

Tickets from £12

Age guidance: 14 +

Box Office: 01752 267222

theatreroyal.com/whats-on/nanny/

ABOUT FOLIO THEATRE COMPANY

Folio is a Wiltshire based, female-led, new writing theatre company, founded in 2014 by Lizzie Stables. Their mission is to increase access to and engagement with excellent new plays that reflect and serve the diverse communities that make up the county, inspiring artists and audiences to re-connect to arts and culture in the place they call home.

Folio's debut show, Unearthed, by Alys Metcalf, received critical acclaim and was listed in The Guardian as one of their ‘readers' favourite stage shows of 2015′. Since then, Folio have worked with partners including Salisbury Playhouse, Bristol Old Vic, Pound Arts and English Touring Theatre (ETT) to create new plays that reflect contemporary life in the South West for tours and digital production.

ABOUT THEATRE ROYAL PLYMOUTH

Theatre Royal Plymouth is a registered charity providing art, education and community engagement in Plymouth and across the region. It engages and inspires with the aim of touching lives. Theatre Royal Plymouth presents a year-round programme of world class productions on all scales as the South West's principal centre for performing arts.

Theatre Royal Plymouth works with partners to understand the challenges people face accessing the arts, especially vulnerable and disadvantaged people. It creates pathways that are genuinely accessible to those who might otherwise never get to engage with the arts. They collaborate to co-create and co-author work that represents the community, creating the space needed for people to tell their story in their own way.

Theatre Royal Plymouth is the UK's largest regional producing theatre. With a focus on embracing the vitality of new talent and supporting emerging and established artists. It collaborates with a range of partners to provide dynamic cultural leadership for the city of Plymouth.

ABOUT BRISTOL OLD VIC

Bristol Old Vic is the UK's longest continuously running theatre and has welcomed millions of people through its doors since opening nearly 260 years ago.

Led by Executive Director Charlotte Geeves and Artistic Director Nancy Medina, the organisation is committed to platforming and creating opportunities for the multitude of stories that Bristol and the UK have to offer.

From its extensively redeveloped building in the Old City, Bristol Old Vic offers a year-round programme of inspiring, original new work; one of UK theatre's biggest learning and engagement programmes; and one of the UK's leading artist development programmes. Plus, through Bristol Old Vic On Screen, audiences across the world have seen its productions live or on demand.

“We will make a theatre which is for our whole community. Not a passive place but one of activism. Not one voice but many. We will ask questions of ourselves and of Bristol. We invite you to come on in and help us make this building sing with possibility.” Nancy Medina. Artistic Director.

bristololdvic.org.uk