Full Cast Set For Wiltshire Creative's World Première of ONE LAST PUSH at Salisbury Playhouse

Wiltshire Creative has announced the cast for their upcoming world première of Chris Chibnall's new comedy One Last Push, as part of their spring 2024 season. Gareth Machin directs Sam Alexander, Valerie Antwi, Sherry Baines, James Gaddas, David Partridge and BBC Call the Midwife's Laura Main.

Chris Chibnall is best known for creating and writing the award-winning crime drama Broadchurch and also worked as showrunner on Doctor Who between 2018 and 2022. Chris returns to Salisbury Playhouse having previously debuted The Worst Wedding Ever in 2014 which was revived in 2017 at Salisbury Playhouse before its subsequent national tour. Also returning are Sam Alexander and Sherry Baines having previously performed in How the Other Half Loves and David Partridge who performed in The Tempest for Salisbury International Arts Festival in summer 2023. The production opens on 20 February 2024 at Salisbury Playhouse, with previews from 15 February, and runs until 9 March.

Gareth Machin, Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative, said: “What a fabulous cast we've managed to bring together for this world première of Chris Chibnall's brilliant comedy One Last Push. I am delighted to welcome back Sam Alexander, Sherry Baines, and David Partridge to Salisbury Playhouse. With Valerie Antwi, James Gaddas and Laura Main completing the company - I'm very much looking forward to working with them here in Salisbury and know that our audience are in for a treat."