Full Cast Set For Premiere of TREASON THE MUSICAL

This October, the plotters will travel to the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Sheffield Lyceum and London’s Alexandra Palace, as well as The Orchard Theatre, Dartford.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 1 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 2 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 3 Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo 4 Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike

Full Cast Set For Premiere of TREASON THE MUSICAL

The full cast has been announced for the premiere of Treason the Musical!

A historic tale of division, religious persecution, and brutality, ending in an ambitious yet fateful plot to bring down both the monarchy and the government, Treason the Musical is set to blow you away with stunning original folk and pop songs. This one-of-a-kind show tells one of the most intriguing tales in Britain’s history as it’s never been seen before. 

The plot now thickens as casting for the original British musical’s autumn tour is complete, led by Sam Ferriday (The Cher Show, Jersey Boys) as Thomas Percy and Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mother Goose, Only Fools And Horses) as Robert Cecil.

Joining them as our Plotters are Gabriel Akamo (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Fawkes, Kyle Cox (Ain’t Too Proud) as Jack Wright, Lewis Edgar (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Little Wintour, Connor Jones (Les Miserables) as Robert Catesby and Alfie Richards (Whistle Down The Wind) as Big Wintour.

Playing “The Eyes”, the ensemble is comprised of Femi Akinfolarin (Moulin Rouge), Filippo Coffano (Hamilton), Megan Curley (The Masked Dancer), Elena Gyasi (Six), Naomi Katiyo (Ain’t Too Proud), Louis Makrodt (Hamilton) and Dan Gill making his professional stage debut.

They will be joining the previously announced Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen) in the pivotal role of Martha Percy, Joe McFadden (Holby City, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) swapping his Strictly crown for that of King James and Emilie Louise Israel (Hamilton, Once on This Island) Anne Vaux, re-joining the Plot from the Theatre Royal Drury Lane Treason concerts last year.

This October, the plotters will travel to the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Sheffield Lyceum and London’s Alexandra Palace, with the tour ending at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford on 25 November. Now see the fully staged world premiere of Treason the Musical this autumn.

Creator Ricky Allan, Director: Hannah Chissick, Choreographer: Taylor Walker, Musical Supervisor and Musical Director: Nick Pinchbeck, Designer: Philip Witcomb, Lighting Designer: Jason Taylor, Sound Designer: Tom Marshall, Casting Director: Harry Blumenau CDA, Orchestrator: Matthew Malone, Production Manager: John Rowland, Company Stage Manager: Luciano Macis, Associate Orchestrator & Copyist: Fran Warren, Assistant Musical Director: Siân Campbell, Musicians Fixer: Oli Briant, Casting Assistant: Laura Seaborn.

Since the release of the original EP back in 2020, Treason’s songs have set the world on fire, now being streamed a staggering 1 million times by over 100,000 plotters across 96 countries.

This is the latest development in a show that has so far garnered a global audience with a streamed concert in 2021 and a mesmerising twice sold-out, WhatsOnStage nominated, live concert at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane last year.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE FLEA at the Yard Theatre Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For THE FLEA at the Yard Theatre

Rehearsals begin this week for the world premiere production of The Flea by James Fritz (Lava, Ross & Rachel, Parliament Square) at The Yard Theatre. Learn more about who is starring in the cast here!

2
The Royal Opera House Releases SPOTLIGHT ON... Series Photo
The Royal Opera House Releases SPOTLIGHT ON... Series

The Royal Opera House has released a new series exclusive to Royal Opera House Stream. Spotlight On… is dedicated to giving an insight into the lives and careers of Royal Ballet Principal dancers, with exclusive interviews, behind the scenes rehearsal footage, and clips from a range of performances. Learn more about how to watch the series here!

3
SHAKESPEARES FOOL Kicks Off Third UK Tour Photo
SHAKESPEARE'S FOOL Kicks Off Third UK Tour

Tortive Theatre's Edinburgh Fringe show, Shakespeare's Fool is about to kick off its third UK tour and brings to life a forgotten superstar of the Elizabethan age. Learn more about the production and where to catch it on tour here!

4
Roberta Jean Returns to the Lilian Baylis Studio With WAYS OF BEING Photo
Roberta Jean Returns to the Lilian Baylis Studio With WAYS OF BEING

Award-winning choreographer Roberta Jean returns to the Lilian Baylis Studio this November with Ways of Being. Learn more about the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Royal & Derngate (10/02-10/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Point (10/10-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Unit 15 Circus City Bristol (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Bridewell (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You