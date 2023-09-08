Full Cast Set For Kath Haling's New Play THE LEAST WE CAN DO at Hope Theatre

Katharine Farmer directs Kath Haling's blistering debut play The Least We Can Do, at the Hope Theatre – a thought provoking and provocative drama exploring the dark side of fame and the sometimes-fatal consequences of our collective actions.

If we were aware that our words could irreversibly dismantle someone's life, would we not be more cautious? Would we opt for compassion instead of cruelty?

The full cast is Melissa Saint (C4's I Hate You & BBC Ghosts), Olivia Lindsay (No Love, Vaults Festival), as Levi, as Charlie and Dan Wolff (0.43%, Kiln Theatre) as Kieran.

Kath Haling's drama shines a spotlight on society's incessant appetite for clickbait narratives, as lives unravel under the brutal and unforgiving gaze of the public eye in a play that unpicks the profound responsibility we all bear in shaping the lives of others.

Writer Kath Haling said 'I read an article in Grazia by Polly Vernon just after the tragic passing of Caroline Flack and I was so confronted and moved by it that I knew I needed to write it into a play. The article addressed how poorly we had all behaved and that being kind really is the least we could do. It's simple to be kind but we quite often forget that. I knew I wanted to write a piece that addressed how toxic we can be towards people in the public eye. Sadly, since that event I have seen this same kind of witch hunt occur over and over again'

Kath Haling is an Australian born lyricist and composer. Her credits include the dance film Hush, which brought together West End and Royal Ballet talents during the pandemic. Other musical credits include Sunshine (Perfect Pitch), Ice Cream (Short & Sweet Festival Sydney), Until Then (Jack Reitman/Chris Jarosz), I See You (Trent Correy/Disney). In Development: Saving Helen Georgia (Musical Theatre), Social Work (TV series), The South Bogadindi Swim Club (Film), Woodhouse (Musical Theatre).

Director Katharine Farmer is the Artistic Director of The Playwright's Laboratory. Through TPL, Katharine has developed and produced workshops of 25 new plays. Katharine directs and produces full-scale productions under her theatre company Blue Touch Paper Productions. Most recently, Katharine directed NEVER NOT ONCE at Park Theatre which received 4- and 5-star reviews from national press including The Guardian. Previous directing credits include OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY at Southwark Playhouse, SUNSHINE at The Other Palace, THE MULLAH OF DOWNING STREET at Warwick Arts Centre and The Theatre Chipping Norton. Katharine previously served as Director of International Programming at Rubicon Theatre Company in California where she directed 8 productions, all of which were Critic's Pick in The LA Times, received a total of 16 Ovation Award nominations, and a win for Best Production of a Play. She is currently an Artistic Associate at Arcola Theatre.

The running time is approximately 70 minutes. Age Guidance 12+