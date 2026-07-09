Full Cast Set For FIREBRAND: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL
Kieran Capaldi, Lara Smyth, and Caitlyn Calfas lead the company at Camden Fringe.
The full cast has been set for "Firebrand: A New Queer Musical", along with the creative team. The public workshop will take place from the 17th-19 of August as part of Camden Fringe.
Leading the company, alongside the previously announced Lara Smyth in their musical theatre debut and Caitlyn Calfas ('In the Heights'), is Kieran Capaldi ('The Jungle Book') as the Comte d'Armagnac. Appearing as Philippe/Madame and the Chevalier are married couple Lukas Poischbeg ('Newsies') and Carl O'Dowd (MS Cruise Line) respectively.
Lewis Snell (BBC's 'I Can See Your Voice') features as Nico d'Harcourt alongside Noo Stenning in her musical theatre debut as Madame de Sévigné. Rounding out the company is Co-Writer Merilee Ettia ('The Wizard of Oz') as the Marquise de Lafayette and Musical Director Amy Austen ('City of Ember') as the Debutante. Co-Writer Robbie Hebert ('The Sound of Music') is also directing the production.
'Firebrand' is a new queer musical about an old queer struggle, between living authentically and the safety of conforming. Inspired by true events, it follows Julie as she arrives at the court of Versailles to find an unexpected romance and an unlikely community. This heartfelt show is perfect for fans of "Fun Home", "La Cage Aux Folles", and "Bridgerton".
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