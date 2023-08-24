Friends and Colleagues Celebrate the Life of Murray Melvin

On Sunday 13 August friends, colleagues and loved ones came together to raise a glass and celebrate the life of actor, archivist and author Murray Melvin. The event was organised by Murray’s close friend and mentee, Artistic Director Kerry Kyriacos Michael. The day consisted of performances, tributes and speeches.

The event was attended by Murray’s friends from the arts and entertainment industry, including Samira Ahmed, Clint Dyer, Michael Billington, Kate Williams, Martina Laird (BBC’s Casualty) Ann Mitchell (Widow’s, Eastenders), Philip Hedley (Former Artistic Director Theatre Royal Stratford East) and many more. The atmosphere was warm and celebratory rather than sombre and some key people in the arts were happy to explain what the day meant to them and how pleased they were to be there.

‘Sunday was a great celebration of Murray's life. It told me some things I didn't know- from his active support of orphaned Egyptians to his relish for rich puddings- while confirming something I'd always felt: that he was a man of enormous taste, style and energy. The love everyone felt for him was palpable on Sunday.’ Michael Billington, Author and Arts Critic

‘It was a really beautiful gathering to celebrate the remarkable talent, life and achievements of Murray Melvin. I loved hearing about the range of his work - from his charismatic and elegant presence on stage and screen, to appreciating his huge contribution to our cultural history as a scholar and archivist. Talking to people at the British Library, to co- stars, to writers and directors, and crucially to so many younger actors he nurtured through the theatre's youth training programmes, I was struck by his never-ending generosity. Murray loved sharing what he'd learned and devoted so many years to curating and protecting the archive and legacy of the Theatre Royal Stratford East and its workers (a word he loved).’ Samira Ahmed, Journalist, Writer and Broadcaster

‘It was the perfect way to remember one of theatre’s greats, one that taught me that it is about the work and not about the praise.’ Clint Dyer, Actor, writer, Deputy Artistic Director, National Theatre

Murray Melvin (10 August 1932 – 14 April 2023) was an English actor, director and author. He was best known for his acting work with Joan Littlewood, Ken Russell and Stanley Kubrick. He was the author of two books - The Art of Theatre Workshop (2006) and The Theatre Royal, A History of the Building (2009). In 1962 he won the best actor award at Cannes for his performance in Tony Richardson’s film of A Taste of Honey and went on to appear in Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon (1975) and became a favourite actor of Ken Russell. His television career included The Avengers (1961) and Doctor Who spinoff Torchwood (2007). As a director, his work included an opera at the Royal Albert Hall and he was also an archivist for Theatre Royal Stratford East.

THEATRO TECHNIS at 26 Crowndale Road, Camden, London NW1 1TT near St Pancras, where Murray Melvin grew up. The theatre was founded by George Eugeniou, who was a friend of Murray’s and was in THEATRE WORKSHOP’S 1956 production of THE QUARE FELLOW. Kerry Kyriacos Michael is also now based there as Creative Director.