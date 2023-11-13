Fiona Allen Adds UK Tour Dates For 2024

The tour continues through March 2024.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 1 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Shakespeare Theatre Company Reveals Full Details for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and I Photo 3 Shakespeare Theatre Company Reveals Full Details for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma
Review: MACHINAL, Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Review: MACHINAL, Theatre Royal Bath

Fiona Allen Adds UK Tour Dates For 2024

Following on from Fiona Allen's sell out tour and Edinburgh run in 2023 with her debut stand-up show ‘On The Run'. The star and co-writer of Emmy and Bafta award winning TV series ‘Smack The Pony''s has added 13 extra dates for 2024. 

 

‘On The Run' follows Fiona's warm, engaging and very funny and recent journey to the stand-up stage, her thoughts on family, marriage, sex robots, passive aggressive school Mum's and supermarket dress codes.  

 

Fiona is a woman born with itchy feet.  As a teenager, she left her hometown of Bury for the bright lights of Manchester and became part of the Tony Wilson empire of the Hacienda Nightclub and Factory Records.  When she decided to become an actor, she came to London and in next to no time had won 2 Emmy's as the star and co-writer of the hugely influential all female Sketch show ‘Smack the Pony'.   

 

She met and married Mike, the son of the late Sir Michael Parkinson, and had 3 kids in 5 years. The last few years have been a whirlwind of work and kids, kids and work with a small bit of husband thrown in and a large dollop of a mad Cockapoo. The kids and the other two are sort of housetrained so now it's a good time to take a breather and decide what Fiona would like to do for herself. The only problem is her chronic itchy feet and an attention span that would put her behind a goldfish in a list of possible contestants on The Chase.  So, in true Fiona style she decided to go On the Run… 

 

As a working Mum with kids she can't remember the last time she did anything for herself. The problem is finding what that ‘thing' is, particularly when your spirit animal is a sloth and people generally annoy you. It basically came down to a choice between cage fighting or stand up. She chose the latter and has spent the last couple of years perfecting her style in the UK's clubs. Now, she is ready to share her experiences of being on the road, the glamour of motorway services, the challenge of finding a parking spot in a town centre and her random thoughts that arise whilst driving from place to place. 

 

She muses on being a Mum, raising her kids in a world full of parenting theories and passive aggressive school mums. She shares the stress of being a wife to a man who still can't operate the washing machine, introduces you to her Northern Dad, her hilarious Spanish Mum, and her older sister who she really irritates just by breathing.   

 

Why was stand up her only road to freedom? And not yoga, swimming, or the gym?! Why are nights under canvas or weekends away are not a good idea for someone whom other people are generally annoying? And why not being very good in groups tends to limit your options of finding an enjoyable hobby? ‘On the Run' is a show for everyone and has no agenda other than to prove to Fiona that she can actually concentrate on one thing and stay in the same place for an hour.     

 

Fiona's many other screen credits are extensive and include Dalziel & Pascoe, Coronation Street, Poirot, Eastenders, Casualty, Shameless, In Deep, Happiness, Skins (as wife to Bill Bailey's character), Waterloo Road, Mock The Week, Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle, Death In Paradise and 8 Out of 10 Cats. She has also appeared in numerous films including 24 Hour Party People, Fat Slags and Gladiatress. 

Tour Dates

2023  

NOVEMBER 

Thurs 16th                     BRISTOL – The Alma Theatre 

Mon 20th – Wed 22nd      LONDON – Pleasance Theatre 

Thurs 23rd                     YORK – Monkgate 

DECEMBER 

Sat 2nd                          MAIDENHEAD – Norden Farm   

Fri 8th                            BANBURY – Mill Hill Arts Centre 

 

2024  

FEBRUARY 

Thurs 8th                       CAMBRIDGE – Junction  

Wed 14th                       BIRMINGHAM – Glee Club 

Sat 24th                         STOCKTON - Manford's Comedy Club 

Sun 25th                        LEEDS – Wardrobe 

Tues 27th                      EDINBURGH – Monkey Barrell 

Wed 28th                       ABERDEEN – Breakneck Comedy 

Thurs 29th                     FALKIRK – Grangemouth Town Hall 

MARCH 

Sun 3rd                          NEWCASTLE – The Stand 

Thurs 7th                       BRIGHTON – The Forge 

Thurs 14th                     GLASGOW – Oran Mor 

Thurs 21st                     NORWICH - Arts Centre 

Fri 22nd                         COLCHESTER - Arts Centre 

Thurs 28th                     READING – South Street 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Everyman Theatre Unveils Cast And Creative Team Behind Brand-New 2023 Pantomime MOTHER GOO Photo
Everyman Theatre Unveils Cast And Creative Team Behind Brand-New 2023 Pantomime MOTHER GOOSE

Fun, farce and festive mayhem are guaranteed in Cheltenham this Christmas as Mother Goose, the much-anticipated 2023 Everyman Theatre pantomime, takes to the stage.

2
NYMT Hosts a Festive Musical End Of Year Celebration With The 2023 Company and West End Al Photo
NYMT Hosts a Festive Musical End Of Year Celebration With The 2023 Company and West End Alumni

A host of West End rising stars have been announced to join the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) A Christmas Celebration at the iconic St Johns Smith Square, all alumni of this leading youth organisation.

3
10 NIGHTS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024 Photo
10 NIGHTS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024

Phizzical Productions has announced the UK tour of Shahid Iqbal Khan's Olivier nominated play, 10 Nights! Audiences from four cities get to experience one man's spiritual journey of self-discovery after he decides to participate in Iʿtikāf - the Islamic practice  of a staying in a mosque and fasting for the last ten nights of Ramadan.

4
THE RESCUE Will Have Premiere at East15 Next Week Photo
THE RESCUE Will Have Premiere at East15 Next Week

Award-winning and internationally acclaimed physical theatre company Gecko are collaborating with East 15 and their BA Acting and Contemporary Theatre (The CT) third year students on brand new devised production The Rescue, delving into characteristics of archetypal childhood trauma and what happens to these wounds as adults.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in UK Regional Swan Lake and The Nutcracker
Richmond Theatre (1/11-1/13)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
The Taylor Swift Cabaret in UK Regional The Taylor Swift Cabaret
The New Wimbledon Theatre (3/28-3/28)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You