Festival Honouring Women In The Arts Returns To Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes-based theatre company, The Play's The Thing, brings its four-day festival which celebrates inspirational women from theatre and the arts to Milton Keynes Gallery from 16th - 19th October.

Supported by the Arts Council, the third festival curated by The Play's The Thing Theatre Company will empower women by putting them centre stage and shining a spotlight on female talent, their creative contributions to the industry, and their achievements.

The theatre company is a true advocate for supporting and championing all women within the arts and fighting for gender parity. This event puts women at the heart and provides an important platform for local and high-profile women from within the industry to share their stories.

With an exciting and inspiring lineup, the event will include a keynote speech from leading British playwright Winsome Pinnock, a headlining play from Suzette Coon and a talk from Lesley Gannon from The Writers' Guild of Great Britain on how to protect your intellectual property.

Guests will enjoy a series of new plays written by Emma Burnell, Sian Rowland, Subika Anwar Khan, and local playwrights Carly Halse, Lisa Stenhouse, and The Play's The Thing's Artistic Director Rosemary Hill.

Key female industry figures including Lynda Rooke (Equity President), Polly Kemp (Director of ERA 50:50 and Women in Theatre Lab), Jennifer Tuckett (Director of Women in Theatre Lab), Jenny Sealey OBE (Artistic Director at Graeae), Chloe Todd-Fordham (award-winning playwright), Judith Jacob (actor and director) and Mandy Clayfield (Performing Arts Lecturer at MK College), will host important conversations and debates on subjects such as 'Where are we with diversity and inclusion?' and 'Do we tell enough LGBTQ stories in theatre?'

Committed to providing access and opportunities to the next generation of theatre makers, The Play's the Thing continues to work with students from MK College. This year students will take to the stage with a newly devised piece they have created alongside female-led and award-winning theatre company, Haste.

Rosemary Hill, Artistic Director at The Play's The Thing says: "Women have had a profound impact on theatre and the arts and it's important that we continue to recognise and celebrate the incredible work we have created and the stories we're telling now. We should also get excited for what is yet to come from the next generation.

"As a company, we are proud to host this festival in our home city at the wonderful MK Gallery which gives a platform to these highly inspirational women.

"We're excited to showcase new work, open up important discussions, celebrate fantastic women, and keep pushing the boundaries within our incredible industry."

Further information and tickets will be available soon.