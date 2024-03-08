FUN AT THE BEACH ROMP-BOMP-A-LOMP Will Debut at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world première of Brandon Lambert and Martin Landry's Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!! comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough this summer. Directed by The Play That Goes Wrong's Mark Bell who returns to the venue following the success of last year's Windfall, this gloriously nostalgic pastiche of decades of American beach movies will open on 29 and 30 May at Southwark Playhouse Borough, with previews from 24 May, and running until 22 June.

Martin Landry said, “Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!! was born in 2018, when I witnessed my co-writer, Brandon Lambert, performing in a jukebox musical (which shall remain unnamed). The music was so much fun and completely irresistible, but the story was staggeringly painful. After the show (and after a few drinks to ease our distress), we asked ourselves a seemingly impossible question: what if we wrote something even worse? And now, here we are! We hope you enjoy Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!”

Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong) directs a trip to the beach you'll never forget in a world premiere musical by Brandon Lambert and Martin Landry: Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!



It's a hot, sunny day at the beach and everyone is gearing up for a competition that will change (or end) their lives forever: the legendary Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!



Everyone wants to be King or Queen of the Beach, but who will get the crown? And will they all fall in love and live happily ever after? As the competition progresses through an increasingly deadly series of beach events, the biggest question of all is: can this show find yet another excuse to crowbar in a song?! YES!



Set to energetic parodies of iconic retro hits, Grease mets Squid Game in this brand new (sort-of) romp (bomp-a-lomp) of non-stop laughs, slapstick horror and explosive fun.

Welcome to the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!!

Biographies

Brandon Lambert is an NYC-based songwriter. You can check out his songs on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok @brandonmanwell. Last year his musical I Love My Family, But… ran at the SoHo Playhouse. Upcoming projects include a bio-musical about Jane Goodall, and whatever insanity Martin Landry thinks of next.

Martin Landry is an NYC-based writer, actor, and musician. As a writer, his work has been produced in twelve countries, and his comedic solo show, Screlton McNodes... Live on Broadway! is available wherever you listen to music. As an actor, he's appeared Off-Broadway, regionally, and on national tours, as well as a brief TV appearance on Only Murders In The Building. As a musician, he's conducted Off-Broadway and regionally, and accompanied numerous Broadway stars. Fun at the Beach Romp-Bomp-a-Lomp!! marks his London debut, and he could not be more thrilled!

Mark Bell is best known for West End, Broadway and worldwide Olivier Award-winning hit The Play That Goes Wrong. He also directed the Olivier-nominated The Comedy About a Bank Robbery which ran for four years in the West End and toured the UK, and the first Cluedo stage play. His production of Cluedo 2 is currently touring the UK. Other recent theatre includes Waiting For Godot (West End), The Tenants (NYC Springfest), Alice in Sunderland (NT New Works), Windfall (Southwark Playhouse Borough), as well as productions of Crave, The Snowfall, Electra, Agamemnon, Comedians, Breathing Corpses, The Master and Margarita and The Revenger's Tragedy. Mark was previously co-artistic director of Liquid Theatre and taught at LAMDA for over 10 years, as well as Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Mountview, East 15, Carnegie Mellon University and Cours Florent. Bell has directed shows in the UK, Italy, USA, Mexico and Hungary and has two further musicals in development.