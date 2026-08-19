FREEFALLING at Polka Theatre to Mark 20th Anniversary of Drama Programme

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Polka Theatre will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Freefalling, its fully funded, referral-only drama programme for children and young people in Merton who are facing challenges at home or school.

Since its launch in 2006, Freefalling has used theatre as a tool for personal development, offering young people a safe and supportive space in which to build confidence, develop communication and social skills, and explore self-expression. Weekly 90-minute sessions run through the Spring and Summer terms, culminating in a week-long residency and a performance on one of Polka's own stages.

The programme now runs in two strands: Freefalling Foundation, for ages 9–11, and Freefalling Young Company, for ages 11–16, allowing older participants to continue with the programme. Both groups share the same aims, with the depth and challenge of the work increasing as young people move through the programme.

The anniversary comes at a time when this kind of provision matters more than ever. One in five pupils in England is now persistently absent from school, while nearly 173,000 children were severely absent in Summer term 2024, a figure 187% higher than before the pandemic. Children from disadvantaged backgrounds are nearly four times more likely to be severely absent, and one in five eight- to sixteen-year-olds now has a probable mental health disorder, up from one in nine in 2017. At the same time, access to arts education has contracted significantly, with Drama GCSE entries down 48% since 2010.

Over the past 20 years, Freefalling has been shaped by a number of dedicated practitioners. Layne Harrod, the project's first manager, established its foundations; John McCraw led the programme for ten years, embedding its ethos and reputation; Lucy Lott steered Freefalling through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic; and Dominic Hedges now continues to build on that legacy.

Dominic Hedges, Freefalling Project Manager, said, “Drama offers the experience of being in a room with other people and being asked to collaborate, embody ideas and take risks in an environment that is safe. Being told your ideas are worth hearing, continuously, over weeks and months, can have a profound impact on a young person grounded down by adverse conditions.”

Schools which have referred children to Freefalling have seen the benefits extend beyond the rehearsal room.

Andriana Loizou-Samouel, Headteacher at The Sherwood School, said, “The Polka Freefalling project has been a very positive experience for all the children who have participated. Children have gained confidence, developed their communication and social skills and have benefited from making new friendships. I would highly recommend this programme to all schools to support wider participation in the arts, especially for those who might not have experienced professionally-run drama activities before.”

Cheryl Seabrook, Inclusion Manager at St Mark's Primary School, said, “Freefalling has allowed our students to grow in so many positive ways. They have learnt how to express themselves in a safe and encouraging environment, and we have watched them flourish with regards to their confidence, social skills and self-expression. These skills are successfully transferring over into their learning.”

On Friday, Polka hosted a special celebratory event, bringing together Freefalling families, funders, Councillors and key members of the Freefalling team, past and present. Polka's Freefalling Young Company performed their most ambitious and professional production yet, followed by speeches from members of the Young Company and a filmed message from actor and Polka Patron, Jamael Westman, who has supported the programme for the past six years.

To further mark the anniversary, Dominic Hedges is also compiling 20 years of Freefalling practice into a forthcoming published book with practical resources, giving teachers, youth workers and drama practitioners access to the sessions and approaches behind the programme. Further details will be announced in due course.

Polly Simmonds, Director of Creative Learning at Polka Theatre, said: “Twenty years on, Freefalling exists because we believe children deserve access to the transformative power of creative expression, regardless of their postcode or circumstances. Although the programme has evolved over the years, one thing has remained constant: our belief in theatre as a powerful tool for personal growth and development. Reaching this milestone is a moment to celebrate everyone who has come through the project, and everyone who has kept it running. It is thanks to the generous support of our funders - including Icon Solutions, Clarion Futures, The Garek Trust, Charles Skey Charitable Trust, Wimbledon Offices and the Dorus Trust - that we have been able to continue delivering this life-changing programme for the past 20 years.”

Polka Theatre opened its doors in 1979 as the UK's first theatre venue dedicated exclusively to children. It is one of just a handful of dedicated children's venues in the UK, presenting a year-round programme of shows produced by Polka and from visiting companies. Last year over 125,000 people visited Polka's venue in Wimbledon, with a further 45,000 reached through touring shows, in-school projects and community programmes. Polka's sector-leading artist programmes includes the biennial Polka Playwriting Award and Catapult artist development scheme. Polka's facilities include flexible rehearsal and workshop spaces along with two performance spaces: the Y C Chan Theatre has a 300-seat capacity, and the Adventure Theatre can seat up to 90.

Polka also offers a full programme of Creative Learning activities for ages 0–12+. Last year over 27,000 children took part in these Creative Learning activities, and Polka worked with 210 schools, including distributing over 9,000 free tickets to schools through their Curtain Up! scheme.

Polka is a community hub and vital resource, open 6 days per week, 50 weeks per year at a challenging time to be a sustainable public venue. It offers step-free access, free-to-access play spaces and a cosy and welcoming café and shop.



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