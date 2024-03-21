FLAT AND THE CURVES Return To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a sell-out show at the venue last year, the comedy girl band which has been leaving sequin trails across the UK since 2021 returns to the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The Chortle Award 2023 finalists will appear at the Scarborough theatre on Friday 26 April, bringing their glittery comedy cabaret of unbridled fun and delivering their self-penned songs celebrating sex and sisterhood in a bra-burning evening of mischief.

The powerhouse vocalists will take their audience on an X-rated ride with riotous anthems as wide-ranging as their dating escapades, from the plight of online pornography to the perils of flat-pack furniture.

Brace yourself for a wild ride with a fierce blend of outrageous vocals and relatable humour. Just imagine Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda teaming up with the Spice Girls and heading off on a wild hen-do in Blackpool...

Flat and the Curves can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Friday 26 April. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com