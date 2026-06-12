F**KING SWANS to Make World Premiere at Omnibus Theatre's 96' Festival

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kelly Lamor Wilson and Elise Marra will present the world premiere of F**king Swans, a new play highlighting the intrinsic need to be wanted. The production is currently running at Omnibus Theatre as part of their 96' Festival celebrating queer stories and storytellers. F**king Swans celebrated opening night as co-headliner of the festival and runs through June 13, 2026.

F**king Swans illuminates the power of the decisions we make on a daily basis and the impact they have on the lives of those closest to us. Harper wants a divorce. Ronnie does not. Lindsey wants what's best for everyone. Carol just wants attention. These women have a lot of issues—but being queer isn't one of them.

Siubhan Harrison, Mikkie-Dené Le Roux, Kelly Lamor Wilson, and Emma Wilkinson Wright lead the all-female ensemble and creative team. Eugene O'Neill Semi-Finalist Elise Marra wrote the play and co-directs alongside Rhona Jack. Tony-nominated producer Kelly Lamor Wilson is producing alongside 2003 Productions. Tony Award winner Andrew Paradis and Michael Scott serve as executive producers.

Omnibus Theatre is a multi-award-winning independent theatre in Clapham, South London. A finalist for Fringe Theatre of the Year at The Stage Awards in 2020 and 2023, an Off-West End Award winner in 2018 and 2020, and recipient of the Peter Brook/Royal Court Theatre Support Award in 2016, the theatre's ambitious programme focuses on classics reimagined, modern revivals, and new writing. Omnibus Theatre also provides a platform for LGBTQ+ work and aims to give voice to the underrepresented while challenging perceptions.

Since opening in 2013, notable in-house productions have included Woyzeck (2013), Macbeth (2014), Colour (2015), Mule (2016), Spring Offensive (2017), Zeraffa Giraffa (2017), Queens of Sheba (2019), The Little Prince (2019), RICE! (2021), The Human Connection (2021), The Girl Who Was Very Good At Lying (2021), FIJI (2022), SAD (2022), DRUM (2022), COMPOSITOR E (2023), ICE AT THE END OF THE WORLD (2024), and DRUM TOUR (2025).

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...