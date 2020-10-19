Exclusive Accessible Performance Announced For ALADDIN - A GENIE-US PANTOMIME

The production runs from Tuesday December 15 to Sunday January 3.

The team behind the UK's first ever socially distanced Big Top pantomime is to stage an exclusive fully accessible and sign language interpreted show with tickets at half price for all.

Aladdin - A Genie-us Pantomime is set to be performed at the Luton Hoo Estate on the border of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire from Tuesday December 15 to Sunday January 3.

Tickets are already flying out for the exciting production and producers TAG (Talent Artistic Group) have decided to make their matinee on Wednesday December 16 an exclusively accessible performance with the addition of a BSL (British Sign Language) interpreter.

Bookings are all discounted by 50% per sofa for a maximum of four people (adults, children and/or wheelchair) who will be assigned their very own sofa in a socially distanced 'parcel' of land.

Starring Union J's Jaymi Hensley as the Genie, Aladdin - A Genie-us Pantomime is the brainchild of entertainment producer Andy Mills-Brown.

Instead of a traditional theatre setting, Andy's magical production of Aladdin will see panto' fans enter the theatre of Agrabah in a Big Top. And rather than rows of seats close together, the Big Top will be filled with socially distanced sofas suitable for up to four people.

Andy, who is Executive Producer of the production, is Founder and CEO of multi award winning theatrical entertainment producers TAG (Talent Artistic Group) working with productions across the UK and internationally.

Speaking about Aladdin, Andy said: "We've been overwhelmed with the reaction to our Big Top panto'. It just isn't Christmas for the British public without a pantomime to go to, so we are delighted people are really getting behind us and supporting Aladdin.

"Because of social distancing requirements and to ensure people feel comfortable at our production we have a lot of space in the Big Top. That means we have the added benefit of being able to offer an exclusive show that is fully accessible and with a BSL interpreter, and therefore all tickets to that show are available at a 50% reduction.

"Going to the panto' is such an exciting thing to do so we hope this exclusive matinee performance will be welcomed by many people."

With an amazing cast, dancing, singing and all the tradition you expect from a Panto, this fun-filled family show promises to be entertaining from start to finish.

The full cast is yet to announced but Jaymi Hensley will be spreading his magic as he takes the role of the Genie.

Jaymi, who has appeared in several pantomimes and toured as Joseph in the UK production of smash hit musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat last Autumn, shot to fame when he and fellow Union J band members came fourth in the 2012 series of The X Factor.

The Big Top theatre, which will be covered and heated, has a capacity of 600 and bookings are for a minimum of four people who will be assigned their very own four-seater sofa in a socially distanced area of Aladdin's Arabian market.

