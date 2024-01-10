Everyman Theatre Reveals ALADDIN as 2024 Pantomime Following Record-Breaking 2023

The Everyman Theatre has announced that their 2023 pantomime, Mother Goose, has achieved record-breaking success, selling over £1.2 million worth of tickets.

This achievement not only marks a major milestone for the theatre, but will also be much appreciated by the pantomime's two chosen charities for 2023; Home-Start Stroud and Gloucester, and Allsorts. The money raised from audience donations will go towards supporting the invaluable work of Allsorts, a charity dedicated to offering activities for children with additional needs, and HomeStart Stroud and Gloucester which supports parents with children under 5 years of age who are going through challenging times.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming response to Mother Goose. Pantomime season is the busiest period in our theatre's calendar and this year we have managed to attract more than 45,000 people into Cheltenham, which is great for us and the surrounding businesses. As well as financial success, this year's show was listed by The Stage Newspaper as one of the top ten Pantomines in the UK to see" said Mark Goucher, CEO of the Everyman Theatre.

In the spirit of celebration, the Everyman Theatre has announced the title of its 2024 pantomime, Aladdin. The pantomime magic will continue with the return of Gloucestershire's superstar clown Tweedy, who will once again captivate audiences with his infectious energy and comedic brilliance.

Tickets for Aladdin are now on sale, with the Everyman Theatre offering discounted early bird tickets, at 2023 prices, for those who book now.

Don't miss your opportunity to secure your front row seats to be a part of the adventure.

For more information and to purchase tickets for Aladdin, visit Click Here or call the Box Office on 01242572573.