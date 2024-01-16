Everyman Theatre Cheltenham Reveals 2024 Brochure; HAIRSPRAY, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and More!

The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, which recently celebrated a record-breaking pantomime season, has announced its 2024 programme.

Once more, the theatre is bringing a range of West End worthy entertainment to Gloucestershire with a schedule brimming with sensational events, from cherished classics to timeless comedies, acclaimed dramas, and stage renditions of family favourites.

Amongst the announcement of new shows, are firm favourites such as Hairspray, Shrek The Musical and the Everyman Theatre's own production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, which will see Tweedy return to the stage in Cheltenham.

Of the new season David Allen, Head of Sales & Marketing at The Everyman Theatre, commented: "Our 2024 season is going to be one of our most varied yet, packed full of unmissable dramas, comedies, musicals, murder mysteries, operas, ballets and family shows, along with our own production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, which will then head out on a UK tour. Tickets are on sale now.."

Here are ten of the top shows that Gloucestershire audiences won't want to miss in 2024:

1. The Time Machine - A Comedy (27th Feb - 2nd March)

Fans of Mischief Theatre will enjoy this show, dubbed 'the must see comedy of 2023', which follows the cast as they struggle through their version of H G Wells' comic masterpiece, in which they must battle the space-time paradox whilst persevering through many on stage challenges.

Tickets for The Time Machine - A Comedy start at £15.00

2. Shrek the Musical (12th - 17th March)

Join Shrek and Donkey on their quest to rescue Princess Fiona in this unforgettable musical extravaganza. Featuring a familiar soundtrack full of hits such as 'I'm A Believer' this award-winning show promises a spectacular night out for all of the family. Featuring theatre legend Antony Lawrence as Shrek, and Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton as Princess Fiona.

Tickets for Shrek The Musical start at £20

3. A Midsummer Night's Dream (21st - 30th March)

Immerse yourself in a Shakespeare classic as The Everyman Theatre Company takes on A Midsummer Night's Dream in a new production, opening in Cheltenham, prior to a UK tour. Led by renowned clown Tweedy, known for his slapstick prowess, this magical journey to the mystical realm off Athens promises chaos and comedy for all ages.

Tickets for A Midsummer Night's Dream start at £15

4. Sleuth (16th - 20th April)

This psychological 'thriller about thrillers' follows a young man arrives at the home of a famous mystery writer, only to be unwittingly draw into a tangled web of intrigue and gamesmanship. Starring Todd Boyce (Coronation Street's notorious baddie, Stephen Reid) and Neil McDermott (EastEnders). This 'whodunnit' promises to baffle even the most proficient sleuth!

Tickets for Sleuth start at £15

5. Opera at the Everyman Theatre Ukrainian National Opera (22nd - 24th February)English Touring Opera (26th and 27th April)

Treat yourself to a night at the opera at the Everyman Theatre in 2024. Experience enchanting classics and famous tragedies such as Carmen, La Boheme and Madama Butterfly from the Ukrainian National Opera this February, or landmark productions of The Rake's Progress and Manon Lescaut from the English Touring Opera in the spring!

Tickets for opera at the Everyman Theatre can be purchased from Click Here

6. Drop the Dead Donkey: The Reawakening (4th - 8th June)

After 30 years the Globelink News Team are back together, featuring the original cast including Susannah Doyle and Neil Pearson, and they are making their stage debut. This BAFTA and EMMY award-winning comedy, written by Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin (Outnumbered), provides a humorous insight into the cutthroat world of 24 hour news.

Tickets for Drop the Dead Donkey: The Reawakening start at £22

7. The Kite Runner (2nd - 6th July)

Direct from Broadway, The Kite Runner returns to Cheltenham in 2024. This remarkable theatrical masterpiece, based on Khaled Hosseini's bestselling novel, is an emotionally charged tale of friendship and redemption which unfolds against the backdrop of war-torn Afghanistan. Don't miss the chance to witness this haunting tale on stage.

Tickets for The Kite Runner start at £22

8. London City Ballet: Resurgence (2nd and 3rd August)

After an almost 30 year hiatus, London City Ballet returns with a global tour featuring British ballet and contemporary dance. The program includes Kenneth MacMillan's Ballade and a new commission by Olivier-award winner Arielle Smith. The tour honours the company's early years with Diana, Princess of Wales as Patron, and highlights the Everyman Cheltenham, a significant venue in the former company's history.

Tickets or London City Ballet: Resurgence start at £29

9. Jesus Christ Superstar (5th - 10th August)

Don't miss Jesus Christ Superstar when it arrives in Cheltenham for one week only this August! Directed by Timothy Sheader, this Olivier Award-winning revival, originally from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, brings a mesmerising retelling of Jesus Christ's final weeks through Judas' perspective. Featuring iconic songs like I Don't Know How to Love Him and Superstar, it's a must-see musical experience.

Tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar start at £24

10. Hairspray (13th - 17th August)

Hairspray returns to the Everyman Theatre after previous sold-out runs, bringing the vibrant energy of the 60s to Cheltenham. Join Tracy Turnbland on her quest for acceptance and equality, accompanied by show-stopping numbers and dazzling dance routines. Featuring hits like 'Welcome To The 60s' and 'You Can't Stop The Beat', this is a must-see this August.

Tickets for Hairspray start at £22

To find out more about the full schedule of events coming soon to The Everyman Theatre, or to book tickets, head to Click Here