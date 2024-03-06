Eric Melear Named Artistic Director of National Opera Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Opera Studio has announced the appointment of American coach, pianist and conductor Eric Melear as Artistic Director, effective July 2024.

Melear brings a wealth of experience from his distinguished career conducting, coaching and performing all over the world. Currently on the music staff of the Vienna State Opera, helping to prepare and conduct the world-class ensemble and orchestra for 40-50 productions per year, Melear has long been a champion of young singers and pianists having led renowned talent development programmes at both Houston Grand Opera and Wolf Trap Opera, as well as serving as a guest coach for programmes and universities in the U.K., Italy and the U.S.

Working alongside the National Opera Studio’s Executive Director Nicholas Simpson, Melear will provide inspirational artistic direction, building on the National Opera Studio’s renowned reputation as the UK’s leading opera training organisation.

His responsibilities will include overseeing and delivering NOS’s world-class training programmes, ensuring they respond effectively to the evolving needs of the opera profession, and managing the organisation’s strong relationships with the sector, including its partnerships with the U.K.’s six leading opera companies. He will join a highly skilled and diverse team of coaches and staff who nurture the National Opera Studio’s outstanding Young Artists.

Melear says: “I am thrilled to join the National Opera Studio's excellent team and rich history to recruit and guide the next generation’s opera stars. NOS is uniquely positioned to creatively connect a diverse group of artists with our partner companies, and I look forward to building on its already strong foundations to fully prepare artists for their international careers.”

Eric Melear replaces David Sulkin OBE, who steps down from his position in June 2024, and takes on an expanded role along with Executive Director Nicholas Simpson, seeing a new joint leadership structure for NOS.

Nicholas Allan, Chair of the National Opera Studio, said: “The Studio is excited to welcome Eric Melear as Artistic Director. Under his leadership, we are confident in our ability to reach new heights in developing world-class opera talent. I’d like to thank David for his many contributions to artist development at NOS over the last six years, not least his leadership and innovation in our initiatives to increase diversity and inclusion in our sector.”