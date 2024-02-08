Emmerdale Star Liam Fox To Join Adam Garcia In The Cast Of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG. opens at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Tuesday 30 April 2024 where it will play until 12 May 2024, before embarking on a UK tour.
David Ian for Crossroads Live has announced that Emmerdale star Liam Fox will play Grandpa Potts alongside Olivier-nominee Adam Garcia as Caractacus Potts in the new production of the most fantasmagorical musical of all time, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG. opening at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Tuesday 30 April 2024 where it will play until 12 May 2024, before embarking on a UK tour. Further casting to be announced soon.
Liam Fox is probably best known for playing the role of Dan Spencer in ITV's Emmerdale, where he featured in more than a thousand episodes. His many other TV credits include Stephen Poliakoff's Dancing on the Edge, Cold Feet, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, Clocking Off, A Touch of Frost, Always and Everyone, At Home with the Braithwaites and Dinnerladies. His many theatre credits include The Collector and Tuesday's Class, both at The Lowry Studio and Iron at Manchester's Royal Exchange.
Adam Garcia recently received rave reviews as Julian Marsh in Curve and Sadler's Wells hit production of 42nd Street. His musical theatre credits include Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever and Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate, for which he received Olivier Award nominations for both roles. His other theatre credits include Fiyero in Wicked, The Artilleryman in The War of the Worlds and Damien Karras in The Exorcist. His film credits include Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Coyote Ugly and Riding in Cars with Boys. Adam recently appeared as a finalist in the UK series of The Masked Dancer, finishing in second place.
Based on Ian Fleming's timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG features the unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
This new production will be directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with Set and Costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), Lighting design by Ben Cracknell, Sound design by Gareth Tucker, Musical Supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O'Brien.
In CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG we meet absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG has Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Music by Special Arrangement with Sony/ATV Publishing and is Adapted for the Stage by Jeremy Sams. Based on the MGM Motion Picture the Licensed Script is adapted by Ray Roderick. It was Originally produced by Eon Productions, Dana Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Nicholas Paleologos, Jeffrey Sine, Miriam Productions and Michael Rose at The London Palladium.
This production is presented by permission of Music Theatre International.
TUESDAY 30 APRIL – SUNDAY 12 MAY 2024
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
WEDNESDAY 15 – SUNDAY 19 MAY 2024
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
TUESDAY 21 – SUNDAY 26 MAY 2024
New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre
TUESDAY 28 MAY – SATURDAY 1 JUNE 2024
Edinburgh Playhouse
www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/
TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 JUNE 2024
Theatre Royal, Newcastle
TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 JUNE 2024
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
TUESDAY 25 – SUNDAY 30 JUNE 2024
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
TUESDAY 2 – SUNDAY 7 JULY 2024
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
TUESDAY 9 – SUNDAY 14 JULY 2024
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre
TUESDAY 23 JULY – SATURDAY 3 AUGUST 2024
Grand Opera House, Belfast
TUESDAY 6 – SUNDAY 11 AUGUST 2024
Princess Theatre, Torquay
www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay/
TUESDAY 20 – SUNDAY 25 AUGUST 2024
Hawth Theatre, Crawley
www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth
TUESDAY 13 – SUNDAY 18 AUGUST 2024
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
TUESDAY 27 AUGUST – SUNDAY 8 SEPTEMBER 2024
King's Theatre, Glasgow
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
TUESDAY 10 – SUNDAY 15 SEPTEMBER 2024
Eden Court Theatre, Inverness
TUESDAY 24 – SUNDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 2024
Theatre Royal, Norwich
TUESDAY 1 – SUNDAY 6 OCTOBER 2024
New Theatre, Oxford
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/
TUESDAY 8 – SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER
Empire Theatre, Liverpool
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
TUESDAY 22 – SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER
Regent Theatre, Stoke
www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER
New Theatre, Hull
New Theatre, Hull
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 05 – SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER
Curve Theatre, Leicester
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 19 – SUNDAY 24 NOVEMBER
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 26 NOVEMBER – SUNDAY 01 DECEMBER
Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 10 – SUNDAY 29 DECEMBER
Opera House, Blackpool
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 18 MARCH – SATURDAY 01 MARCH 2025
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/
ON SALE SOON
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 4 – SUNDAY 9 MARCH 2025
Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham
ON SALE SOON
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
WEDNESDAY 26 – SUNDAY 30 MARCH 2025
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
www.trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend
ON SALE SOON
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025
Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff
ON SALE 8 MARCH 2024
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
TUESDAY 6 – SATURDAY 10 MAY 2025
Theatre Royal, Plymouth
ON SALE NOW
The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.
Recommended For You