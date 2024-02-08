Emmerdale Star Liam Fox To Join Adam Garcia In The Cast Of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

David Ian for Crossroads Live has announced that Emmerdale star Liam Fox will play Grandpa Potts alongside Olivier-nominee Adam Garcia as Caractacus Potts in the new production of the most fantasmagorical musical of all time, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG. opening at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Tuesday 30 April 2024 where it will play until 12 May 2024, before embarking on a UK tour. Further casting to be announced soon.

Liam Fox is probably best known for playing the role of Dan Spencer in ITV's Emmerdale, where he featured in more than a thousand episodes. His many other TV credits include Stephen Poliakoff's Dancing on the Edge, Cold Feet, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, Clocking Off, A Touch of Frost, Always and Everyone, At Home with the Braithwaites and Dinnerladies. His many theatre credits include The Collector and Tuesday's Class, both at The Lowry Studio and Iron at Manchester's Royal Exchange.

Adam Garcia recently received rave reviews as Julian Marsh in Curve and Sadler's Wells hit production of 42nd Street. His musical theatre credits include Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever and Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate, for which he received Olivier Award nominations for both roles. His other theatre credits include Fiyero in Wicked, The Artilleryman in The War of the Worlds and Damien Karras in The Exorcist. His film credits include Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Coyote Ugly and Riding in Cars with Boys. Adam recently appeared as a finalist in the UK series of The Masked Dancer, finishing in second place.

Based on Ian Fleming's timeless story for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG features the unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

This new production will be directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with Set and Costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), Lighting design by Ben Cracknell, Sound design by Gareth Tucker, Musical Supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O'Brien.

In CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG we meet absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG has Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, Music by Special Arrangement with Sony/ATV Publishing and is Adapted for the Stage by Jeremy Sams. Based on the MGM Motion Picture the Licensed Script is adapted by Ray Roderick. It was Originally produced by Eon Productions, Dana Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Nicholas Paleologos, Jeffrey Sine, Miriam Productions and Michael Rose at The London Palladium.

This production is presented by permission of Music Theatre International.

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

UK TOUR LISTINGS

chittyontour.com

TUESDAY 30 APRIL – SUNDAY 12 MAY 2024

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

www.mayflower.org.uk

WEDNESDAY 15 – SUNDAY 19 MAY 2024

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

TUESDAY 21 – SUNDAY 26 MAY 2024

New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

TUESDAY 28 MAY – SATURDAY 1 JUNE 2024

Edinburgh Playhouse

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 JUNE 2024

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

TUESDAY 11 – SATURDAY 15 JUNE 2024

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

TUESDAY 25 – SUNDAY 30 JUNE 2024

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

TUESDAY 2 – SUNDAY 7 JULY 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

TUESDAY 9 – SUNDAY 14 JULY 2024

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

TUESDAY 23 JULY – SATURDAY 3 AUGUST 2024

Grand Opera House, Belfast

www.goh.co.uk

TUESDAY 6 – SUNDAY 11 AUGUST 2024

Princess Theatre, Torquay

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay/

TUESDAY 20 – SUNDAY 25 AUGUST 2024

Hawth Theatre, Crawley

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

TUESDAY 13 – SUNDAY 18 AUGUST 2024

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

www.venuecymru.co.uk

TUESDAY 27 AUGUST – SUNDAY 8 SEPTEMBER 2024

King's Theatre, Glasgow

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

TUESDAY 10 – SUNDAY 15 SEPTEMBER 2024

Eden Court Theatre, Inverness

eden-court.co.uk

TUESDAY 24 – SUNDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Theatre Royal, Norwich

norwichtheatre.org

TUESDAY 1 – SUNDAY 6 OCTOBER 2024

New Theatre, Oxford

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

TUESDAY 8 – SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER

Empire Theatre, Liverpool

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

TUESDAY 22 – SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER

Regent Theatre, Stoke

www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.

TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER

New Theatre, Hull

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.

TUESDAY 05 – SATURDAY 9 NOVEMBER

Curve Theatre, Leicester

curveonline.co.uk

The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.

TUESDAY 19 – SUNDAY 24 NOVEMBER

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.

TUESDAY 26 NOVEMBER – SUNDAY 01 DECEMBER

Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth

www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.

TUESDAY 10 – SUNDAY 29 DECEMBER

Opera House, Blackpool

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.

2025

TUESDAY 18 MARCH – SATURDAY 01 MARCH 2025

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.

TUESDAY 4 – SUNDAY 9 MARCH 2025

Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

ON SALE SOON

The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.

WEDNESDAY 26 – SUNDAY 30 MARCH 2025

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

www.trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend

ON SALE SOON

The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.

TUESDAY 15 – SATURDAY 19 APRIL 2025

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE 8 MARCH 2024

The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.

TUESDAY 6 – SATURDAY 10 MAY 2025

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE NOW

The role of Caractacus Potts to be announced soon.