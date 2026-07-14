ESHU AT THE CROSSROADS to Tour London as Part of Dance Umbrella Festival

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Afro-Cuban choreographer Miguel Altunaga will join forces with puppetry company Theatre-Rites for a vibrant family adventure inspired by Yorubic culture, myth and storytelling. Blending dance, live performance and puppetry, Eshu at the Crossroads invites audiences into a magical world where every choice can change your path.

At a mysterious crossroads, a traveller must decide which way to turn. Watching over them is a powerful rooster, while nearby waits Eshu – the playful and unpredictable trickster spirit who delights in mischief, surprises and unexpected possibilities.

Touring across London to The Albany (24 October), CASA at Brixton House (25 October) and The Place (27 October), Eshu at the Crossroads is a vibrant family adventure for aged 5+ inspired by Yorubic culture, myth and storytelling.

Performance Dates

Dance Umbrella Festival 2026

Live programme: 7 October - 27 October 2026

Digital Pass: 7 October - 30 November 2026

Across London and Online

danceumbrella.co.uk/festival/

Theatre-Rites & Miguel Altunaga - Eshu at the Crossroads

Sat 24 Oct – The Albany

Sun 25 Oct – CASA at Brixton House (on sale 3 August)

Tue 27 Oct – The Place

Ticket prices and show times vary

https://danceumbrella.co.uk/event/theatre-rites-miguel-altunaga-eshu-at-the-crossroads/

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