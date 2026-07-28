ELI PAPERBOY REED to Launch Headline UK Tour
AGMP Concerts will bring the American singer to intimate venues with special guests joining the bill.
By: Joshua Wright
ELI PAPERBOY REED is set to embark on a headline UK tour in March 2027, presented by AGMP Concerts with special guests joining the bill. The tour will take the American singer to a series of venues across the UK, according to publicity materials circulated ahead of the run.
Additional details about the tour, including venue listings and ticket information, are expected to be announced as the March 2027 dates approach. ELI PAPERBOY REED is also anticipated to discuss a forthcoming new album in press interviews tied to the tour.
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
The Brindley Theatre (3/03-3/03)
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Count Arthur Strong - And it''s Goodnight from Me!
BEAM (5/15-5/15)
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Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert - The Film With Live Orchestra
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (12/02-12/02)
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Disney''s Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert
The Brighton Centre (12/13-12/13)
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Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Liverpool Empire Theatre (7/02-8/08)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Northcott Theatre (5/01-5/01)
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Disney Princess - The Concert
Wales Millennium Centre (4/18-4/18)
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Trainspotting The Musical
Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall (10/26-10/31)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry (6/03-6/03)
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Disney Princess - The Concert
New Theatre Peterborough (3/24-3/24)