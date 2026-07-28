ELI PAPERBOY REED to Launch Headline UK Tour

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ELI PAPERBOY REED is set to embark on a headline UK tour in March 2027, presented by AGMP Concerts with special guests joining the bill. The tour will take the American singer to a series of venues across the UK, according to publicity materials circulated ahead of the run.

Additional details about the tour, including venue listings and ticket information, are expected to be announced as the March 2027 dates approach. ELI PAPERBOY REED is also anticipated to discuss a forthcoming new album in press interviews tied to the tour.

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