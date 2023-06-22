EAMONN O'DWYER: SOMETHING FOR THE PAIN Comes to Crazy Coqs

After a sell-out show at New York's 54 Below, multi-award-winning composer and lyricist Eamonn O'Dwyer brings his evening of moving, funny and bittersweet songs to Crazy Coqs. The show will feature songs from Eamonn's vast catalogue of musicals, including Fanny and Stella, Mrs Beeton Says…, The House of Mirrors and Hearts, and his critically acclaimed retelling of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, which premiered at The Other Palace in 2018. There will also be a chance to hear some brand-new songs from Unexpected Beautiful, a new collaboration with NYC-based writer SEVAN.

Eamonn will be joined by his long-time friend and collaborator Alex Young (Standing at the Sky's Edge, Anyone Can Whistle), as well as Alicia Krakauer (Into The Woods), Ahmed Hamad (Stay Awake Jake, The Addams Family), renowned London cabaret artist Hartley Wilson, and the inimitable Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools and Horses, Mother Goose).

Don't miss this unique opportunity to hear the songs of a distinctive and powerful voice in British musical theatre.

Presented by Toby Cruse for Worldwide Entertainment and Guy James for Access Artiste Management.

Tickets for Eamonn O'Dwyer: Something for the Pain are now available at Click Here.

Performances are 24th July 9.15pm and 25th July 7pm & 9.15pm.