Drag Legend Lady Bunny Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Drag legend Lady Bunny spends one night in Scarborough on her UK tour next month!

The leggy and fabulously filthy performer – you'll recognise her from RuPaul's Drag Race and Sex and the City – returns to the UK with her comedic debauchery and aptly re-titled show, The Greatest Ho On Earth. The good-time Sally of salacious song and story will tantalise, titillate and may even traumatise you. But whatever happens, Lady Bunny's here to show you a good time and you'll be happy you came...



After the performance there'll be an exclusive Meet & Greet with Lady Bunny in the SJT bar.

Lady Bunny can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Sunday 23 July. Tickets for the show, priced at £25, and for the post-show Meet & Greet, priced at £20, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here