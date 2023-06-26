Drag Legend Lady Bunny Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Lady Bunny can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Sunday 23 July.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Drag legend Lady Bunny spends one night in Scarborough on her UK tour next month!

The leggy and fabulously filthy performer – you'll recognise her from RuPaul's Drag Race and Sex and the City – returns to the UK with her comedic debauchery and aptly re-titled show, The Greatest Ho On Earth. The good-time Sally of salacious song and story will tantalise, titillate and may even traumatise you. But whatever happens, Lady Bunny's here to show you a good time and you'll be happy you came...
 

After the performance there'll be an exclusive Meet & Greet with Lady Bunny in the SJT bar.

Lady Bunny can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Sunday 23 July. Tickets for the show, priced at £25, and for the post-show Meet & Greet, priced at £20, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here




