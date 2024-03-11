Digital Version Of Reading Rep Theatre's JEKYLL & HYDE Will Be Available Online

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Commissioned by Original Theatre in special arrangement with The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Reading Rep Theatre, the recent critically acclaimed production of Jekyll & Hyde will be available to stream exclusively on Original Online from 22 March 2024.

Forbes Masson (The Crown, Farm Hall, Newsies) stars in Gary McNair's captivating and comic one-person play which was filmed at Dundee Rep Theatre in February.

"Are those little voices in our heads our friends, or our enemies? What if they're neither, what if they're both?" Adapted from the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, the classic story of Jekyll & Hyde is turned on its head revealing the depths of one man's psyche and the lengths we will go to hide our deepest secrets. What will happen to a curious mind as it's left to its own devices?"

Jekyll & Hyde is available exclusively from Original Online's digital theatre library: https://originaltheatre.com/productions/jekyll-hyde. Members can watch on demand from Friday 22 March at 5pm. Become a Member from £8.99/month* for early access to this release and the rest of Original Theatre's online catalogue (*renewing monthly, cancel anytime, effective at the end of the billing period). General release is from Friday 29 March at 5pm, with 48 hours rental for £5.99.