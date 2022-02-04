Debbie McGee Makes Her Stage Debut in THE HOUSE ON COLD HILL at The Mill At Sonning

Debbie McGee makes her stage debut playing a Dr Martens-wearing kooky medium in Peter James' modern-day supernatural thriller, 'The House on Cold Hill', at The Mill at Sonning.

'The House on Cold Hill' by the No.1 best-selling author Peter James at The Mill at Sonning Theatre (3 February - 26 March) is a ghostly story of the Harcourt family, who move into the house of their dreams that has been empty for the last 40 years. However, their dream home quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares as they begin to wonder whether they may not be the only residents at Cold Hill...



Debbie McGee is making her stage acting debut as 'Annie' alongside Hannah Boyce, Dan Buckley, Harry Gostelowm Kevin Hand, Madeleine Knight and Matt Milburn, who recently returned to 'Coronation Street', where he plays professional footballer Tommy Orpinton. He was 'Hollyoaks' series regular Joe Spencer, for three years, killed off in a fire and explosion that destroyed The Dog in the Pond pub. .

Best known as the assistant and wife of the late magician Paul Daniels, Debbie McGee wowed the country on 'Strictly Come Dancing'. She is also an Honorary Vice President of the Magic Circle.

She said: "This is me not being me at all I'm playing a whacky medium, a red ghead who wears Dr Martens. She runs a crystal shop, and she gets involved in a house a young couple have just moved into. She goes there to earn extra money as a cleaner and starts to 'feel' things. It's an incredible ghost story with lots of twists - the whole way through you really don't know where it's going."



It will run for 8 weeks from 3 February - 26 March.

