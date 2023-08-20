Day By Day Music Line-Up Announced For The Brit Fest 2024

The day-by-day line-up for Cheshire's brand new Summer 2024 music festival has been revealed with three days of the best of British music acts, ahead of the on sale dates. The family friendly music festival has already created a huge buzz across Cheshire and beyond with thousands signing up to be the first to buy tickets.

The Brit Fest Cheshire boasts an outstanding line-up of live music from artists hailing from the shores of Great Britain, taking place from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 July 2024 in the grounds of Ashley Hall & Showground in Altrincham. In addition to the impressive live music programme, the event will also showcase a real celebration of British culture, the arts, fashion, food and drink, and classic cars – making the festival stand-out as a unique event.

So the main stage acts have already been announced, but who is performing on which day?

For the opening day on Friday 5th July, the main stage acts are Scouting for Girls, Cast, The Feeling, Starsailor, Lottery Winners, Reef, Dodgy, Chris Helme and Mike Joyce.

On the middle day, Saturday 6th July, the main stage acts are Kim Wilde, Thomson Twins Tom Bailey, Nik Kershaw, Johnny Hates Jazz, Real Thing, Paul Young, Sonia, T'Pau, Owen Paul and Hot Chocolate.

Last but not least on Sunday 7th July, the main stage acts are Heather Small, Fleur East, Tunde Baiyewu from The Lighthouse Family, Toploader, The Bluetones, The Christians, The South, Cassidy Janson, Matt Ford's Big Band and Neeve Zahra.

Organisers are now encouraging festivalgoers to sign up for pre-sale. By signing up, gives you the opportunity to be the first to access tickets, receive the latest updates, enter competitions, upgrades, merchandise, meet and greets, and money can't buy prizes.

Tickets will go on general public sale on Monday 4 September with a special pre-sale period for sign-ups from Friday 1 September at 10am.

Festivalgoers can still register and join the thousands already signed up, via the event website at Click Here and will receive the latest updates, with opportunities to win tickets, upgrades, merchandise, meet and greets, and money can't buy prizes.

Olivier nominated brothers Anthony and Edward Prophet are the organisers behind The Brit Fest.

The said: “We have decided to announce the day-by-day line-up ahead of the on sale and pre-sale dates to give festivalgoers, friends and family the time to plan which day they want to attend, if not attending all three days, from the response we have received so far, we are expecting a huge rush for tickets as we have literally had thousands signing-up for pre-sale and is still growing day by day as the days get closer, we are so happy with the response.

“We want to make sure everyone is registered for the pre-sale ticket release. Pre-sale goes live on September 1st at 10am with a very limited release. Day tickets start from £60 plus booking fee and full Weekend Tickets from £145 plus booking fee. Parking for £1 will also be available during the Pre-Sale. Those signing up will be sent a bespoke link to purchase tickets in the week prior to the 1st September 2023.

“We are really excited welcome festivalgoers to Cheshire, and hope they embrace the event and take the opportunity to join us for a fabulous weekend with their family and friends.”

In addition to a full programme of live music, the festival will boast an entire weekend of fun activities to keep the family entertained spanning the 100-acre site. Attractions include vintage fairground, white knuckle rides, free family cinema, woodcraft and whittling, food and drink festival, artisan market, garden party, festival village green, wellness in the wild with yoga, classic cars, as well as a chance to meet Team GB athletes and the Extreme Mountain Bike Show.

Visit Click Here to sign up for the latest updates and pre-sale.

THE BRIT FEST 2024

Friday 5 July – Sunday 7 July 2024

Ashley Hall & Showground

Ashley Road, Altrincham,

Cheshire, WA14 3QA

PRICES: Day tickets start from £60 plus booking fee and full Weekend Tickets from £145 plus booking fee.

Parking for £1 will also be available during the Pre-Sale.

PRE-SALE: 1 September 2024 @ 10am

PUBLIC ON SALE: 4 September 2024 @ 9am