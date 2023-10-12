Danyah Miller's I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

Performances are 11.30am and 2pm on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 November.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Award-winning storyteller Danyah Miller brings her acclaimed production of I Believe in Unicorns, based on former Children’s Laureate Michael Morpurgo’s best-selling story, to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

This intimate show is set in a library full of books that hold more than stories within their pages. It’s a tale of the power of books, and the bravery of eight-year-old Tomas, who hates reading and school. His world is turned upside down the day he meets the Unicorn Lady in his local library and embarks on a spellbinding journey…


Danyah Miller says: “I’m passionate about sharing stories with families because I’ve seen first-hand the positive effect stories have in our lives. I am thrilled to be touring this magical show again in celebration of its 10th anniversary. We look forward to a new generation of children discovering this story for the first time.”

Michael Morpurgo says: “Danyah is one of the great storytellers in this country – she brings stories to life in the most enchanting way. See her in full flow on stage, and you never look away. She invites her audience to join her in the story, and, seven years of age or 70, we go with her.”

I Believe in Unicorns is adapted for the stage by Dani Parr and Danyah Miller, performed by Danyah Miller and directed by Dani Parr. It’s designed by Kate Bunce, with lighting by Will Evans, sound by Martin Thompson and projection by Arnim Friess and Gillian Tan.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the show which has been seen by over 90,000 people with performances at every scale, including three seasons in the West End. It has won three awards including an Argus Angel Award for Artistic Excellence at the Brighton Festival.

Danyah Miller is an international storyteller, solo performer, writer and story trainer. She has adapted or written and starred in five theatrical solo storytelling shows, three of which are award winning, including I Believe in Unicorns. Alongside her creative team, she adapted and recorded Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden as part of a unique Story in a Box experience, in collaboration with Watford Palace Theatre and Oxford Playhouse. Danyah co-produced two West End musicals, All You Need is Love and the Olivier-nominated Soul Sister, and she produced Pippi Longstocking the Swashbuckling Musical Adventure in collaboration with Royal & Derngate Northampton and ABA Productions (UK). 


Danyah’s new book Seven Secrets of Spontaneous Storytelling, with a foreword by Michael Morpurgo, is inspired by the life-changing power of storytelling. It’s written for adults who want to share stories with the children in their lives.

I Believe in Unicorns is aimed at ages six and upwards, and can be seen at the SJT at 11.30am and 2pm on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 November. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here




