DYSTOPIA 26: THE ROCK OPERA To Tour Scotland Ahead Of London Debut And Edinburgh Fringe Run

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Dystopia 26: The Rock Opera will tour Scotland this April before making its London debut and returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The production, created by Justin Skelton, originated as a seven-night run at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and has since expanded into a full-scale rock theatre work.

Set in a fictional authoritarian state, the show places audiences inside a factory prison under the rule of President Blame, whose “Make Dystopia Great Again” agenda frames the narrative. The story is guided by two central figures: Beldon Haigh, a former political operative facing consequences from the system he helped shape, and Helen Raiser, a rebel voice opposing the regime.

The production combines live music with theatrical design elements including masks, projections, and stylized imagery. Skelton’s score is performed by the Beldon Haigh band, with musicians appearing as characters within the world of the show.

Following its Scottish dates, the production will make its London debut at Leicester Square Theatre on July 16–17, before returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a run at Bedlam Theatre from August 7–31.

Tour Dates

Edinburgh Assembly Roxy — April 11

Glasgow Cottiers — April 21

Dunoon Burgh Hall — April 24

Cast

Beldon Haigh — Justin Skelton (Lead Vocal and Guitar)

Helen Raiser — Fiona Lynch / Emily Copas (Vocals)

President Blame / Magnanimous Moon — Dru Baker (Keyboard, Flute and Sax)

Trump Chicken — Duggy Coulter / Martin Barnaby (Bass)

Kim Jong Elvis — Willie Logan (Lead Guitar)

Polonium Putin — Andrew Scott / Anna Fettes (Drums)