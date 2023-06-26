DREAMLAND MARGATE Opens Next Month

Dreamland Margate will open to the public seven days a week for the summer season from Saturday 22nd July with a host of classic rides and attractions, headline music acts and food and fun for all of the family.



Following capacity crowds for headliners such as Rag’n’Bone Man and Chase & Status, a variety of the very best in music continue to play Dreamland’s iconic Scenic Stage over the summer season. Located in the heart of the park, the venue will host the likes of Bastille, The Human League, Olly Murs and The Streets amongst many more leading music acts.



This year, Tom Jones will also return to Dreamland some 60 years after playing at the park in the 1960s. Hot on the heels of a sell-out show on Friday 28 July, an extra date has been added on Thursday 27 July.



Home to the UK’s oldest wooden roller coaster, the Scenic Railway and the iconic Big Wheel, the park features attractions for all of the family including an exciting new family coaster, aptly named the Rock ‘n’ Roller, plus new amusements such as a reimagined Mirror Maze and Pinball machines. As in previous seasons, Dreamland is free to enter and pay per ride.



Revealed earlier this month, Dreamland is now home to Banksy’s Valentines Day Mascara which is free to visit. The artwork, by the renowned anonymous graffiti artist, appeared on the side of a Margate house just steps away from Dreamland on Valentines Day 2023. The mural was relocated to Dreamland where its display will benefit local domestic abuse charity, Oasis.



The retro Roller Disco is a funky step back in time for all ages and the ever-popular arcade and retro pinball palace is a must-do for all friends and families. Visitors can also tuck in to an eclectic selection of popular street food dishes, including traditional fish n chips, served up by the resident street food traders. This year, there are also a number of pop up activations, art installations and free outdoor screenings from the Scenic Stage to enjoy as part of a day out.



Additional events will take place throughout the season bringing family days out, musical theatre, dance classes and Margate Pride to Dreamland.

Eddie Kemsley, CEO of Dreamland said: “This season has got off to a cracking start and this summer is shaping up to be epic! There’s a stellar line up of entertainment, with something for everyone to look forward to. We can’t wait to bring all the fun and festival vibes to Margate’s shores for the whole six weeks of summer.”



James Penfold, Head of Live Entertainment at Dreamland said: “Dreamland is really into the summer swing now. Kicking off the summer with Recessland, London based clubnight night Recess hosted their 100th party in Margate to a sellout crowd, and just this weekend Chase & Status did what they always do and brought the party. We’re all, most certainly ready for the next three months and plenty more sold out, show stopping, performances!”



Dreamland is anchored in the local community, providing permanent office, workshop and exhibition space for charitable organisations such as People Dem Collective, who work with Black, Brown and Diaspora communities; Resort Studios, a contemporary CIC arts organisation supporting practitioners at different levels of their careers. Dreamland also works with charities such as Kent Association for the Blind, Oasis, Margate Women’s Institute, The BeYou Project part of the charity, Porchlight, UK Creative Festival, Creative Foundation, Arts Education Exchange and RISE UP. CLEAN UP.



Dreamland is currently open to visitors on weekends and for concert dates - the park will open 7 days a week from Saturday 22nd July for the summer season. For more information, opening times and to book tickets for all events visit dreamland.co.uk.