DESTROY, SHE SAID Will Reopen Belvoir's 25A

FERVOUR. presents Destroy, She Said, a surreal re-imagining of Marguerite Duras' 1969 novel, set to reopen Belvoir's 25A program in the Downstairs Theatre. After more than two years in development, and rescheduled seasons following both the 2020 and 2021 lockdown, FERVOUR. will finally bring this new work to the Belvoir stage.

Destroy, She Said follows Elisabeth Alione, a woman recuperating in a hotel alone following the loss of her baby. Fascinated by her presence, fellow hotel guests Max Thor and Stein observe her trance-like state from a distance, until the arrival of Max's young wife Alissa brings on a dangerous game.

"When I first read the novel, I was struck by the richness of Duras' imagery," says director Claudia Osborne. "Descriptions of lovers melted into each other like tar, deserted tennis courts. She has an ability to take you on a journey that bypasses rational logic effortlessly. As a reader, you enter a kind of altered state, somewhere between desperately trying to find meaning, and being totally willing to surrender to her dreamlike worlds. As a theatre director, this is a really exciting provocation to explore in performance."

Starring Gabriel Alvarado, Adriane Daff, Andreas Lohmeyer, Tommy Misa and Grace Smibert, the production features costume and set design by Grace Deacon and Kelsey Lee, lighting design by Kelsey Lee, sound design by Angus Mills and dramaturgy by Thomas De Angelis.

"Destroy, She Said explores voyeurism, desire and repression - which makes the intimate Downstairs Belvoir space a challenging, and exciting venue," says Osborne.

Presented by FERVOUR., Destroy, She Said "toes the line between nightmare and fantasy. Here, dream logic prevails, as we follow Elisabeth's journey to the root of her desire," says Osborne.

"It feels like we've been waiting for an eternity to see this work," says Belvoir Artistic Associate Dom Mercer. "This length of development (and anticipation) only has us more excited for this theatrical gothic mashup of the literary and the cinematic (and everything in between)."

"It will be unlike anything else you see in Sydney this year," says Mercer. "This show has intelligence, virtuosity and intrigue, and the team are primed to deliver something incredibly special. To say we're excited to finally present Destroy, She Said is an understatement."

"We originally conceived of this production in 2019 for a 2020 season. Despite two postponements, every time we come back to it, we peel back more layers" says Osborne. "After two lockdowns in Sydney, the act of looking, which is at the centre of the work and emphasised through the co-presence of audience and performers, feels even more important and fraught."

"There is nowhere to hide - for audience or performer."

Performances run March 2 - 19.

Tickets: https://belvoir.com.au/productions/destroy-she-said-3/