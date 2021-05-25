DAD'S ARMY RADIO SHOW Will Return For Three New Episodes Adapted For The Stage; Tour Dates Announced

Perry and Croft's classic BBC sitcom is brought gloriously to life in three episodes of the hugely popular television series hilariously and lovingly enacted by two master performers.

David Benson ('Goodnight Sweetheart' and 'One Man, Two Guvnors') and Jack Lane ('Wisdom of a Fool' and '7 Days') transport the audience right back to Walmington, working from original radio scripts - complete with sound effects, vintage music and all of Perry and Croft's beloved characters and catchphrases. Highly acclaimed by critics and by audiences of all ages.

Featuring three episodes newly adapted for stage:

'When You've Got To Go'

Prviate Pike passes his call-up medical A1 (in spite of his chronically bad chest, his painful sinuses, his weak ankles and recently acquired nervous twitch). At the evening's parade, Mainwaring and the platoon decide to celebrate Private Pike's departure with a dinner in his honor at the local fish and chip restaurant.

'My Brother and I'

Just as Captain Mainwaring gives the go-ahead for a sherry party with local dignitaries, his drunken brother, Barry, turns up to spoil the occasion.

'Never Too Old'

The final ever episode of 'Dad's Army', originally broadcast on Sunday 13 November 1977. The wedding reception of Lance Corporal Jones and Mrs Fox is interrupted as the platoon are put on full invasion alert.

Jack Lane said, "We love 'Dad's Army' as much our audiences do and it is a privilege for us to have the opportunity to share our delight in our nation's best-loved sit-com with audience's all over the UK, Our aim has always been to be as true to the original, in finding the voices and mannerisms of the characters, as possible. No messing about it with it or trying to be 'cleverer than it was' by sending it up."

Sound Designer Daniel Barnes. Original Production directed by Owen Lewis. Produced by Engine Shed and Something For The Weekend.

David Benson

Best-known for his performance as Noel Coward in the BBC's classic war-time comedy 'Goodnight Sweetheart'. David exploded onto the theatre scene with his first solo show 'Think No Evil of Us: My Life With Kenneth Williams', in 1996. The show became an instant classic, winning praises from audiences, critics and Dames Maggie Smith and Barbara Windsor for the accuracy of his portrayal as the 'Carry On' star. He followed this with a succession of solo shows on a wide variety of subjects, including Frankie Howerd, Dr. Johnson, the death of Diana Princess of Wales and an award-winning examination of the Lockerbie bombing.

David was a member of The National Theatre's smash hit comedy 'One Man, Two Guvnors' with James Corden, playing 1,015 performances of the show. He appears in the film 'Blade Runner 2049' as a hologram of Liberace!

David was nominated for a BBC Audio Best Actor Award for his portrayal as Frankie Howerd in 'Frankie Takes a Trip'.

David describes Dad's Army Radio Show as "the best idea I ever had" and inviting Jack Lane to perform it with him, "the second best idea I ever had!"

