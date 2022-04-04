Collette Cooper to Star In TOMORROW MAY BE MY LAST: THE JANIS JOPLIN STORY

Following the hugely successful premiere run of Tomorrow May Be My Last: The Janis Joplin Story at The Union Theatre in August, Collette Cooper now returns to the stage as the original Queen Of Rock, Janis Joplin at The Old Red Lion Theatre in Islington for a three week run from 24th May - 11th June.

In an era of oppression, rebellion, evolution and enlightenment, this is the story of a small-town girl's remarkable journey: from an adolescent outcast to a musical icon.

The true essence of the legendary 1960's rock star Janis Joplin is captured and channeled by the renowned actor, musician, and vocalist Collette Cooper, in this stunning one woman play, which features a breath-taking live band and an array of surprises thrown in for good measure.

Set against the backdrop of a Woodstock-vibe festival in the height of the Summer of Love, and backstage in her dressing room, Tomorrow May Be My Last marks a key moment in Janis Joplin's all too brief existence: Collette Cooper's embodiment of the psychedelic rock idol is deep and complex, painted with dark humour and glimmers of hope, which candidly reveals Joplin's troubled genius.

Tomorrow May Be My Last features all of Joplin's greatest hits, including Piece Of My Heart and Me And Bobby McGee, performed by Collette Cooper. In addition, the play also features the title track, an original song written by Cooper and musical director, Mike Hanson, recently played on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio London.

This exciting and astounding production showcases Cooper's amazing voice and stage presence, along with her powerfully authentic embodiment of The Original Queen of Rock. Directed by award winning Niall Phillips

The result is a charged atmosphere, straight from a music festival and filled with the liberal euphoria of the Summer of Love!

Tomorrow May Be My Last, which features some of the UK's finest session musicians alongside Collette Cooper, was written in 2019 with the play due to hit the stage last year and mark the 50th Anniversary year of Joplin's passing in 1970.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 and to ensure the safety of audiences, theatre staff and cast members, the production was held off until August 2021, when Collette premiered the play at The Union Theatre in Southwark to a great reception from audiences and theatre critics alike.

To spend an evening embroiled in Joplin's tumultuous life makes for a rollercoaster ride of heightened emotions, ultimately resulting in the audience taking some of her magic with them in their hearts and souls.

Janis was a pioneer for women in a male dominated music world, a champion of civil rights and equality, an outspoken anti-war critic, promoting peace and love for everyone. Though set in the not too distant past, Tomorrow May Be My Last conjures up a plethora of feelings and contexts that run parallel and ring true to the present day. Join us for an electrifying experience and keep these memories with you forever.

ABOUT COLLETTE COOPER

Collette Cooper is a critically acclaimed solo artist signed to the independent label Thelonious Punk Records championed by BBC Introducing, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 6 Music, Soho Radio and Jazz FM. Her influences go back as far as Bessie Smith, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Nina Simone, Kurt Weill and Billie Holiday.

Collette is difficult to fit into any box - she has a unique sound of her own that is eclectic in style with dramatic, dark, and sometimes theatrical tones, with a strong jazz and blues influence. Her ability to create captivating performances with her raspy vocals and hauntingly intense stage presence, creates a timelessly fresh feel to every show and makes her interpretation of legendary songs unlike you've ever heard before.

She has performed at many of the major music venues in and around London, with sold-out performances at venues such as the Jazz Café, the Blues Kitchen, The 100 Club, The Roundhouse and The Piano Bar Soho.

Most recently, Collette performed as part of the line-up for Night For Ukraine at The Roundhouse in Camden. Appearing on stage as part of the charity event aimed at raising funds to help the people of Ukraine via the Disasters Emergency Committee, (DEC-Appeal) Other artists who appeared that night included Bob Geldof, Chrissie Hynde, Franz Ferdinand and Imelda May. It was a sell-out concert that Collette is proud to have been a part of.

Collette has performed for Samuel L Jackson's charity One For The Boys at Abbey Road Studios and recently performed for Vivienne Westwood's Cool Earth charity and is an ambassador for the Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Charity. She also performed a gala night in their honour at the Grosvenor House Hotel alongside KT Tunstall and Texas.

Collette is a proud ambassador for London based dogs charity, Wild at Heart Foundation.

Website: www.collettecooper.com | t: @collettecooper | Insta: @collettecooper | FB @collettecoopermusic

SHOW DETAILS

Show: Collette Cooper as Janis Joplin in Tomorrow May Be My Last: The Janis Joplin Story

Directed by: Niall Phillips

Dates: May 24 - June 11 2022

Time: 7.30pm

Venue:THE OLD RED LION THEATRE, 418 ST JOHN'S STREET, LONDON EC1V 4NJ

Tickets: £19.50

Ticket Booking: www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk

Featuring The TSP Band

Guitar: Jack Parry

Drums: Jan Simson

Bass Guitar: Dan Malek

Guitar (understudy) Barnabas Shaw