Choreographer Wayne McGregor Appointed President Of Elmhurst Ballet School

Feb. 14, 2023  
Elmhurst Ballet School have announced its new President, Wayne McGregor CBE, Artistic Director of Studio Wayne McGregor and Resident Choreographer of The Royal Ballet, Covent Garden.

Wayne McGregor succeeds Sir David Eastwood as the school's President. The announcement coincides with Elmhurst's centenary celebrations and as an ongoing relationship between the school and Studio Wayne McGregor goes from strength to strength.

Since 2019 the relationship has generated invaluable opportunities for Elmhurst students to work with professional company artists and explore Wayne McGregor's cutting-edge choreographic repertoire and creative process.

Elmhurst Ballet School was founded in 1923 to prepare dance students for a life in theatre and dance. For ten decades the school has continued to build on its artistic, academic, boarding and health & wellbeing offer so training remains relevant in an ever-developing dance sector. Today's announcement strengthens the school's aims to help students graduate performance-ready for the world stage.

Elmhurst students are currently working on their fifth project with Studio Wayne McGregor. In the past students have been granted permission to perform excerpts of Wayne McGregor's Entity and Atomos and have created new contemporary dance by working collaboratively with members of the award-winning London based company.

"Wayne McGregor is regarded as one of the world's leading choreographers and today's announcement is an exciting development for Elmhurst as the school celebrates and builds on its one-hundred-year legacy." Jessica Ward, Principal of Elmhurst Ballet School.

"I am thrilled to contribute to the vision and future programme of Elmhurst as President. The creative training of young dancers has been a career long passion. As dance companies worldwide extend their repertoire, dancers need to be equipped with new skills that offer them the best chance to succeed." Wayne McGregor CBE.



