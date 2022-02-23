Chickenshed Presents Its New Spring Show THE WASHING LINE

Chickenshed's new spring show, The Washing Line, explores the world of cults, through the story of Jim Jones and The People's Temple, its ideals and aims and, ultimately, its horrific end.

Using Chickenshed's unique approach to story-telling, the difficult questions around what drives people to join alternative forms of community when they see no option within the mainstream are tackled.

Movement, music, dance and multi-media go towards creating an all-encompassing theatrical experience.

The Washing Line communicates the valuable message of 'community' as offered by Chickenshed itself. With the ensemble cast representing so many different lived experiences, and demonstrating through their presence together on stage, that exclusion barriers can be overcome, the production aims to provide an example of positive community co-existence.

This is possibly one of Chickenshed's most challenging productions. Our hope is to prompt a depth and breadth of conversation, between cast and audience that results in a collective responsibility to seek solutions for the issues affecting us all. It looked like piles of washing hung out to dry. But they were bodies.'

Performances run Thursday 10 March - Saturday 20 March.

To book please visit: https://www.chickenshed.org.uk/Event/the-washing-line

Telephone the Box office 020 8292 9222 or email bookings@chickenshed.org.uk.