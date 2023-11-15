Catch NEWSREVUE at Canal Café Theatre This Holiday Season

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Catch NEWSREVUE at Canal Café Theatre This Holiday Season The Guinness World Record-breaking, longest- running, live comedy show continues to delight audiences at its home in Little Venice with a cast change every 6 weeks.  

The current affairs, parody song and sketch show is acknowledged as a “rite of passage for all comedy newcomers” (Chortle).  

Part of NewsRevue's longevity is its innate ability to create sensitively timed material that punches up, whilst propelling you through the news of the world at breakneck speed. Brand new topical content is injected into the show weekly by a team of writers and the cast alike. In this up-coming run you can expect the usual suspects such as: Pollutants In The Air featuring Greta Thunberg, The King's Christmas Speech and a rousing finale to the songs featured in Love Actually.  

 

Alumni include: Sara Pascoe, Bridget Christie, Reece Shearsmith, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Cariad Lloyd. The quadruple threat performers i.e.: acting, singing, dancing comedians are described as having “Herculean levels of talent” (WhatsOnStage.com), together with an on-stage musical director, they receive 5-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe every year. 

 

Current Team 

Performers: Bryn Cash, Hannah Harquart, Heather Kirk & Fergus Murphy 

Director: Helen Cunningham 

Musical Director: Dylan Allcock & Aveev Isaacson 

 

 

Listings 

Christmas Run 2023: Thursday 16th November to Sunday 14th January             

Last show of 2023 – Sunday 17th December, 

First show of 2024 – Thursday 4th January 

Thursdays @ 7:30pm  

Fridays @ 9:30pm    

Saturdays @ 9:30pm 

Sunday @ 7:00pm 

 

Running time: Approx. 60 minutes. 

Age recommendation: Ages 14+ 

Canal Café Theatre, The Bridge House Pub, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND. 

Socials: @newsrevue (across all socials) 

Transport: Tube – Warwick Avenue (Bakerloo) Paddington (Elizabeth Line, Circle &District, Hammersmith & City, Bakerloo) Royal Oak (Hammersmith &City & Circle) Free parking outside after 6.30pm.  

Box Office: Click Here 

020 7289 6054 

Tickets: £15/£16.50 (+ £1.25 booking fee) 




