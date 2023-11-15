Catch NEWSREVUE at Canal Café Theatre This Holiday Season

The Guinness World Record-breaking, longest- running, live comedy show continues to delight audiences at its home in Little Venice with a cast change every 6 weeks.

The current affairs, parody song and sketch show is acknowledged as a “rite of passage for all comedy newcomers” (Chortle).

Part of NewsRevue's longevity is its innate ability to create sensitively timed material that punches up, whilst propelling you through the news of the world at breakneck speed. Brand new topical content is injected into the show weekly by a team of writers and the cast alike. In this up-coming run you can expect the usual suspects such as: Pollutants In The Air featuring Greta Thunberg, The King's Christmas Speech and a rousing finale to the songs featured in Love Actually.

Alumni include: Sara Pascoe, Bridget Christie, Reece Shearsmith, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Cariad Lloyd. The quadruple threat performers i.e.: acting, singing, dancing comedians are described as having “Herculean levels of talent” (WhatsOnStage.com), together with an on-stage musical director, they receive 5-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe every year.

Current Team

Performers: Bryn Cash, Hannah Harquart, Heather Kirk & Fergus Murphy

Director: Helen Cunningham

Musical Director: Dylan Allcock & Aveev Isaacson

Listings

Christmas Run 2023: Thursday 16th November to Sunday 14th January

Last show of 2023 – Sunday 17th December,

First show of 2024 – Thursday 4th January

Thursdays @ 7:30pm

Fridays @ 9:30pm

Saturdays @ 9:30pm

Sunday @ 7:00pm

Running time: Approx. 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 14+

Canal Café Theatre, The Bridge House Pub, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Socials: @newsrevue (across all socials)

Transport: Tube – Warwick Avenue (Bakerloo) Paddington (Elizabeth Line, Circle &District, Hammersmith & City, Bakerloo) Royal Oak (Hammersmith &City & Circle) Free parking outside after 6.30pm.

Box Office: Click Here

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £15/£16.50 (+ £1.25 booking fee)