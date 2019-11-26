Casting Announced for the World Premiere of Immersive Theatre Experience CLUB 2B

Strictly Arts Theatre Company and the Belgrade Theatre Coventry today announce full casting for their upcoming Christmas production Club 2B.

Making its world premiere in Coventry from 11-31 December, this immersive theatrical party offers a festive experience like no other, taking audiences on an exhilarating trip through time in the company of enigmatic host and club owner "Z".

Club 2B's mysterious owner Z is not all he seems. This larger-than-life, charismatic figure is none other than Zeus, the Greek king of gods and men, descended from the heavens in human form and driven by his love for the goddess Hera. As gods, they can take on the form of any man or woman in any time, so we watch as their story of passion, jealousy and revenge plays out across the ages.

Seated at cabaret-style tables in the Belgrade's flexible B2 auditorium, you'll have the freedom to get up and explore the room as the immersive performance unfolds around you, complete with food, drink, live music, gaming tables, a photo booth and more.

The show is helmed by Strictly Arts Artistic Director Corey Campbell, and will be his first show developed at the Belgrade since his appointment as one of the Theatre's three Co-Artistic Directors for Coventry's year as City of Culture in 2021, a position which sees him tasked with developing an exciting programme of home-produced shows for the year together with Balisha Karra and Justine Themen.

Campbell himself will take on the role of "Z", leading a multi-roling cast of actor-musicians who will transform into real and fictional characters from across the ages, ranging from Lady Godiva to the Great Gatsby to Marilyn Monroe.

Joining the cast will be Strictly Arts regular Aimee Powell, who has toured across the UK and overseas with the company's critically acclaimed, sell-out show Freeman. Club 2B will also be her third time performing at the Belgrade over Christmas, following her previous appearances in B2 shows Over the Top and The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Sisters. Other credits include Feed the Beast and JUMP! We'll Catch You for Birmingham REP.

Also making a welcome return to the Belgrade Theatre is Meg Forgan, who made her professional debut in the Belgrade's 2018 musical We'll Live and Die in These Towns, featuring the music of The Enemy, before joining the recent UK tour of The Worst Witch.

Additional casting includes singer-songwriter Iona Coburn, who recently released her first record, The Port, and whose previous theatre credits include The Threepenny Opera, Therese Raquin and West Side Story. She has previously worked with Strictly Arts on their film Seaview.

Completing the cast is Charis McRoberts, whose theatre credits include Dead Endings for Birmingham REP and Blackout and Joyriders for Lyric Theatre Belfast. She is currently a BBC New Creative, and has recently been working on Four, a BBC audio piece that will appear in 2020.

Club 2B makes its world premiere at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 11-31 December. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.club2b.co.uk.





