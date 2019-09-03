Casting Announced For Zest Theatre's YOUTHQUAKE

Claire Gaydon (ARCOLA THEATRE, CAMDEN PEOPLES THEATRE, SUMMERHALL, ASSEMBLY VENUES, LINCOLN DRILL HALL) and Harris Cain in his first major credited role since graduating from East 15 Acting School, have been cast in award-winning Zest Theatre's Youthquake, a new play about being young and changing the world,touring nationally across 12 venues from 10 October 2019.

Part show, part TED Talk and part party, Youthquake gives a powerful insight into the hidden lives and minds of Teen Britain and questions what it actually means to change the world.

This new production by OFFIE-award-winning Zest Theatre, led by a professional cast, also incorporates a local ensemble of 20 young performers in each touring venue, adding a local narrative and dimension. Directed by Zest Theatre founder and Artistic Director Toby Ealden (OFFIE-AWARD WINNER for WHAT ONCE WAS OURS, LOST VILLAGE FESTIVAL).

The creative team includes set and costumes by Verity Quinn (KILN THEATRE, HISTORIC ROYAL PALACES, UNICORN, FINBOROUGH THEATRE); Sound design by composer Guy Connelly (ROYAL OPERA HOUSE, Southbank Centre, RAMBERT, SECREET CINEMA, TANGLED FEET); Lighting design by Ben Pacey (RSC for award-winning Midsummer Nights Dreaming, KILN THEATRE, SADLERS WELLS, TATE BRITAIN,SERPENTINE GALLERIES); and Movement by Patricia Suarez (Theatre Royal Bath, CRUCIBLE).

Becky is thirty years old and wants to make a difference.

Frustrated with her peers, Becky wants to empower the next generation to stand up and change the world. Tonight she'll perform an inspirational presentation for you, the audience, designed to do just that.

Except there's a problem. Becky's been talking so much that she's not realised the Youthquake has already begun.

The production will tour seven venues in 2019 and five venues across the North East in 2020 through an exciting commission from Tees Valley Combined Authority. This ambitious production led by a professional cast, also incorporates a local ensemble of 20 young performers from each town who will invade the stage to add a local narrative to every location visited on the tour. Each performance becomes a metaphor for the cultural shift a Youthquake brings.

*Youthquake:Noun: "a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people."

Cast

Harris Cain plays Jack

Claire Gaydon plays Becky

This cast will be supported by a local ensemble of young people in each touring venue.

Creative Team

Devised by Zest Theatre and inspired by young people across the UK

Directed by: Toby Ealden

Producer: Catherine Fowles

Designer: Verity Quinn

Sound Design: Guy Connelly

Lighting Design: Ben Pacey

Movement Director: Patricia Suarez

Resident Director: Jenny Daniels

Dramaturg: Gareth Morgan

Production Manager: Stephen Harrison





