Cast and Creatives Revealed For THE REAL AND IMAGINED HISTORY OF THE ELEPHANT MAN at Nottingham Playhouse

Following the opening of the play at Nottingham Playhouse in September, it will tour to Blackpool Grand Theatre, and Belgrade Theatre, Coventry.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral Photo 1 Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director Photo 3 Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director
Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse Photo 4 Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse

Cast and Creatives Revealed For THE REAL AND IMAGINED HISTORY OF THE ELEPHANT MAN at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for their exciting autumn season headline production, The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man.

This European premiere of Australian playwright Tom Wright’s acclaimed play is a fresh new telling of the story of Joseph Merrick. Told from Merrick’s perspective, it portrays a man set apart from others, trying to find his place and voice in a society that values conformity. Arriving from his East Midlands beginnings and thrust into a London thick with the grime of industrialisation, he is an anomaly in a harsh and unforgiving world.

Powerful, angry and surprising, The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man examines capitalism, industrialisation, disability and difference. Finally putting Joseph at the centre of his own story, it rejects the myth of his powerlessness, often portrayed in previous interpretations and transforms him into an agent of his own worth.

Stephen Bailey, Director, said: “With pulsating live music and stunning visuals, we’re staging this epic fable centering Joseph in his own story for the first time.”

This radical re-imagining, described as a ‘theatre-poem’, will be directed by Stephen Bailey, winner of the Royal Theatrical Support Trust (RTST) Sir Peter Hall Directing Award 2022, in his first mainstage production and is supported with a grant from the Royal Theatrical Support Trust. With stylish and graphic set and costume design by Simon Kenny (Assassins – Nottingham Playhouse, Noughts & Crosses – Pilot Theatre, UK Tour), powerful lighting design by Jai Morjaria (Othello – National Theatre, Wuthering Heights – National Theatre/UK Tour) and striking music and sound by Composer and Sound Designer Nicola T. Chang (My Neighbour Totoro – RSC/Barbican, Top Girls – Liverpool Everyman).

The cast is composed of all disabled, deaf and/or neurodivergent actors, and leading them as Joseph Merrick is Zak Ford-Williams (A Christmas Carol; A Ghost Story – Nottingham Playhouse, Better – BBC1), with Annabelle Davis (Hollyoaks – Channel 4, The Dumping Ground – CBBC), Daneka Etchells (Titus Andronicus – Shakespeare’s Globe, Much Ado About Nothing – Sheffield Crucible/Ramps on the Moon UK tour), Killian Thomas Lefevre (Bat Out of Hell – UK & International Tour, Thomas and the Magic Railway 20th Anniversary), Nadia Nadarajah (Maryland – Royal Court Theatre, Hamlet & As You Like It – Shakespeare’s Globe), and Tim Pritchett (Missing Julie – Theatre Clwyd, Our Country’s Good - Nottingham Playhouse/Ramps on the Moon, UK Tour).

Stephen Bailey commented: “Tom Wright has written a bold, inspired restyling of Joseph's unique life that sees him not as a medical specimen but a man. The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man uses beautiful, poetic text to ask probing questions about work, industrialisation and the value of life.

“It's not about inspiration or pity: it's about the reality of how we look at those who are the other. In the current cost of living crisis, it asks if seeing humans solely as workers is compatible with transformed bodies and long-term health conditions. I'm thrilled to be given the platform to tell this story, and to have Nottingham Playhouse backing an ambitious production featuring some of the UK's finest disabled talent.”

Zak Ford-Williams said: “I cannot wait to return to Nottingham Playhouse and allow audiences into the incredible, haunting world of the play. I was transfixed by The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man from the moment I read it. Then as soon as I experienced Stephen’s vision, precision and warmth for the play I was desperate to be on board. It’s a challenge and a gift of a role.”

Following the opening of the play at Nottingham Playhouse in September, it will tour to Blackpool Grand Theatre, and Belgrade Theatre, Coventry.

The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man

Writer – Tom Wright

Director – Stephen Bailey

Set & Costume Designer – Simon Kenny

Lighting Designer – Jai Morjaria

Composer & Sound Designer – Nicola T. Chang

Movement Director – Cathy Waller

Casting Director – Christopher Worrall

Voice and Dialect Coach – Key Welch

Audio Description Consultant – Samuel Brewer

BSL Consultant – Adam Bassett

Captioning Consultant – Cara Lawless



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Finn Anderson and Thick & Tight Named The Lowrys New Associate Artists Photo
Finn Anderson and Thick & Tight Named The Lowry's New Associate Artists

The Lowry, Salford has announced musical theatre composer and singer-songwriter Finn Anderson, and contemporary dance theatre company Thick & Tight as The Lowry's newest Associate Artists as part of its Artist Development programme.

2
STRICTLYs Aljaz and Janette Return With New Show DANCING IN A WINTER WONDERLAND Photo
STRICTLY's Aljaz and Janette Return With New Show DANCING IN A WINTER WONDERLAND

Strictly legends Janette Manrara & Aljaž Škorjanec have announced they will be returning to theatres across the UK with another hugely entertaining festive song and dance extravaganza called Dancing In A Winter Wonderland.

3
New Wolsey Theatre Supports East Anglian Creativity With Over 30 Local Artists Taking Part Photo
New Wolsey Theatre Supports East Anglian Creativity With Over 30 Local Artists Taking Part In Its Takeover Scheme

Around 30 local artists from across East Anglia will be taking over the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich during the last week of July, when they participate in an Artist Takeover scheme. From the main stage to dressing rooms, the building will be full of creativity with artists rehearsing, writing, developing new work and writing bids to fund future projects. 

4
THE WIZARD OF OZ, PEPPA PIGS FUN DAY OUT, and More Go on Sale This Week at Wolverhampton G Photo
THE WIZARD OF OZ, PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT, and More Go on Sale This Week at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

New shows will go on sale at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre later this week, including the London Palladium production of THE WIZARD OF OZ and children’s favourite PEPPA PIG’S FUN DAY OUT.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video
Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: Mina's Reckoning
Belgrade Theatre (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STOMP
The Old Market (7/19-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You