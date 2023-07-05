Cast and Creatives Revealed For JEEVES AND WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE

Wiltshire Creative with Octagon Theatre Bolton have announced the full cast and creative team for Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense. Marieke Audsley directs Luke Barton (Bertie Wooster), Patrick Warner (Jeeves) and Alistair Cope (Seppings). The production will feature design by Olivia du Monceau with lighting design by Jane Lalljee and sound design by Matt Eaton.

Robert and David Goodale’s adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse’s The Code of the Woosters, premièred at Duke of York’s Theatre in 2013 and won the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy. This new production opens Wiltshire Creative’s autumn season on 5 September and runs until 23 September, with previews from 1 September, before completing performances at Octagon Theatre Bolton from 4 – 21 October.

Following on from the success of How the Other Half Loves, Wiltshire Creative will this season be increasing its work as a producing theatre, with three in house productions on the Salisbury Playhouse Main Stage. Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense will be followed by The Girl on the Train - the thriller based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins and DreamWorks’ film, running from 19 October – 11 November. The season culminates with Dick Whittington, which runs from 25 November 2023 – 7 January 2024.

Octagon Theatre Bolton’s autumn/winter season also includes a contemporary co-production of Arthur Miller’s masterpiece, A View From the Bridge running from 8 – 30 September; a world première musical adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic adventure tale, Around the World in 80 Days which will run from 16 November 2023 – 13 January 2024; and a powerful re-telling of George Orwell’s classic, in a co-production of Animal Farm completing the season from 1 – 24 February 2024.

Director Marieke Audsley said today, “I'm thrilled to be working with Wiltshire Creative and the Octagon Theatre Bolton on this hilarious adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse's much-loved novel, The Code of the Woosters. We have a really exciting cast to bring Bertie, Jeeves, their friends (and foes!) to life, and a wonderful creative team to create the fabulous world of Berkeley Mansions and Totleigh Towers. Both dedicated Wodehouse fans and anyone new to Jeeves and Wooster can look forward to a fantastically farcical evening out!”