Cast and Creative Team Set For CINDERELLA: A Fairytale at Northern Stage

Northern Stage's new production of Sally Cookson's Olivier award-nominated Cinderella: A Fairytale (2 December - 6 January) is a glorious girl-powered adventure co-directed by Katy Weir and Jake Smith.

Jake says "I think this Cinderella will captivate audiences with its original take on one of the oldest and best-loved fairy tales. There are no glass slippers here, instead you'll find a pair of glitterball Dr. Marten's boots, ready to stomp into an adventure with Ella and discover the power and beauty of finding your family in life."

Evlyne Oyedokun will play Ella. Stage credits include Key Workers Cycle - Stand Clear - TFL (Almeida Theatre), Perspective - New Views (National Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Tobacco Factory), One Under by Winsome Pinnock (Graeae), Maddie (Arcola), First Encounters: Julius Caesar (RSC), Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (Old Vic Theatre), and The Cherry Orchard (Nottingham Playhouse).

Evlyne said, "I never ever thought I'd get to play Cinderella or any kind of fairytale character so I'm really excited. And this is a really different version - Ella has so much wit and charm and energy; she's her own person, she's strong and she's got a voice. I can't wait to start rehearsals."

Completing the ensemble cast of actor-musicians are Zoe Lambert (The Gamblers - Greyscale/Dundee Rep/Northern Stage/Stellar Quines, The Comedy of Errors - RSC/National Tour/The Barbican, Sugar and Lasagna - Open Clasp), David Fallon (The House with Chicken Legs - Les Enfants Terribles, Miss Littlewood and Boundless as the Sea/RSC, The Railway Children/Hull Truck and as a composer, David's Scouts! The Musical recently debuted at The Other Palace), Peace Oseyenum who recently made her feature film debut in Ogodinife Okpue's award-winning A Song from Darkness and played the lead role in the Cockpit Theatre's all-female production of Othello; Charlie Venables (Tosca and Don Carlo - Royal Opera House), Katie Tranter (The Wind in the Willows - Queen's Hall Arts Centre & Alnwick Playhouse), and Aron De Casmaker - a clown, performer and writer who has toured internationally with companies including Cirque du Soleil.

The creative team are Directors Jake Smith (Associate Director The Last Ship/Northern Stage, directing credits include The Legend of Sleepy Hollow/National tour and A Christmas Carol/Chichester Festival Theatre) and Katy Weir (Associate Director National Youth Theatre and The Market Theatre Laboratory, South Africa, directing credits include When the Boat Comes In and Peggy Pearpot/The Customs House). Designer Alison Ashton (Love It If We Beat Them/Live Theatre, The Emperor's New Clothes/Northern Stage, The Tinfoil Astronaut and Wolf!/Kitchen Zoo), Composer Ziad Jabero from The Baghdaddies (Around the World in 80 Days/The Dukes Lancaster), Movement Director Shannelle 'Tali' Fergus (The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe/UK tour & West End), Lighting Designer John Rainsforth (Speakeasy/Southpaw Dance Company & UK tour, Alice in Wonderland/The Customs House) and Sound Designer Sam Glossop (To Wong Foo/Hopemill Theatre, Much Ado About Nothing/Crucible, Ramps On The Moon & Sheffield Theatres).

Katy says, "When I was at school my mum, dad, and I used to travel the 120-mile round trip from Carlisle to watch Northern Stage's Christmas show every year. It was part of our tradition. Now, with young children of my own I couldn't be more giddy to have the opportunity to bring the magic to such a wonderful space. Our Cinderella is about love, family, community, and kindness. This feels important in the current climate, everyday stories with a big dollop of Christmas and a sprinkle of magic."

Northern Stage is committed to making its programme as accessible and affordable as possible. Tickets start at £10 and A Pay It Forward Scheme offers free or heavily subsidised tickets and activity for young people and community groups who would otherwise be unable to attend the theatre or take part.

For more information or to book tickets visit Click Here