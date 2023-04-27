Cast and Creative Team Revealed For MANSFIELD PARK at the Watermill Theatre

The full cast and creative team have been announced for The Watermill Theatre and Two Gents' co-production of MANSFIELD PARK - the world premiere stage adaptation of Tonderai Munyevu & Arne Pohlmeier's rousing take on Jane Austen's well-known romance - which will be performed in the gardens at The Watermill Theatre from Wednesday 28 June until Saturday 8 July, and will be preceded by a rural tour to Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Wiltshire, including an outdoor performance at Jane Austen's House in Chawton, Hampshire on 12 June.

When young Fanny Price is sent to live with her wealthy cousins, she quickly grows from a timid child into a clever, witty young woman with a fine moral compass. At Mansfield Park, Fanny meets the frivolous Crawfords. They introduce her to a world of reckless flirtation, unrequited love and decadence.

As their antics escalate, Fanny is led further astray until her uncle's departure to visit his plantation in Antigua. Forced to confront the source of her family's wealth and its true cost, Fanny must ask some difficult questions. Where does she belong? Will she ever find love? And what does it take to be the heroine of your own life?

Mansfield Park fuses European regency with a Trans-Atlantic chorus for a fresh take on Jane Austen's classic and an honest look at our colonial past.

Adapted and directed by Tonderai Munyevu & Arne Pohlmeier, Mansfield Park will star Nicholle Cherrie (Black Love - Kiln Theatre, Girl from the North Country - Gielgud Theatre, West End) as Fanny Price, Anni Domingo (The Doctor - Duke of York's Theatre, West End, Three Sisters - National Theatre) as Aunt Norris, Duramaney Kamara (Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads - Chichester Festival Theatre, Boy - Almeida Theatre) as Edmund Betram, Wela Mbusi (The Magician's Elephant - Royal Shakespeare Theatre, My Brilliant Friend - National Theatre) as Henry Crawford, and Velile Tshabalala (Running With Lions - Lyric Hammersmith/Talawa Theatre Company, Doctor Who - BBC) as Mariah Bertram.

MANSFIELD PARK will be directed by Tonderai Munyevu & Arne Pohlmeier, with design by Louise Worrall, lighting design by Ciaran Cunningham, sound design and composition by Holly Khan and movement direction by Gavin Vincent.

Arne Pohlmeier said of the production, "I love Jane Austen's world of landed sophistication she describes so well. Her observation of human behaviour is so acute and her social criticism beautifully wrapped in wit, humour and compassion. Jane Austen was keenly aware of injustice and inequality and there is a quiet but determined activism at the core of her work and it is our mission with this project to remind our audiences of this overlooked aspect of her brilliance.

Tonderai Munyevu added "Over a decade ago Two Gents' journey begun with Shakespeare's Two Gentlemen of Verona which we retitled Vakomana Vaviri Veku Zimbabwe. Since then, we have redefined classics into a global majority perspective performing to audiences ranging from village halls to Shakespeare' Globe. What a joy it is to be back, bringing our profoundly playful style to a classic like Mansfield Park. This is Jane Austen as you've never seen it. It's bold. It's Unapologetic, It's Romantic! We look forward to seeing you at The Watermill and on tour."

Before its performances at The Watermill, MANSFIELD PARK will tour to East Garston Village Hall (7 - 8 June), Shrivenham Memorial Hall (9 June), Goodworth Clatford Village Club (10 June), The Crown, Broad Hinton (13 June), Acland Memorial Hall, Cold Ash (14 June), Longparish Football Field (15 June), The Old Vicarage, Kintbury (16 June), Stanton Harcourt Village Hall (17 June), Bradfield Village Hall (19 June), St Mary Bourne Recreation Ground (20 June), Finchampstead The Leas Ground(21 June), Gilbert White's House, Selborne (22 June), The Old Manor, Aldbourne (23 June) Brimpton Village Hall (24 June)

The Watermill is a 200-seat regional powerhouse, with an unparalleled reputation for producing bold, world-class theatre with local and national reach from its home in West Berkshire. It also has an extensive programme of community outreach, and schools touring work, and a firm commitment to diversity, education, and talent development.

The Watermill Theatre's fundraising continues as it embarks on its first year without Arts Council England's support. All donations made to the theatre's THRIVE campaign will be tripled thanks to the generous support of a match funder. Individuals can donate from as little Â£1 to show their support and ensure that the work of The Watermill, and everyone who is part of its community, can continue to thrive. There is also the option of becoming a Friend of the Watermill, from as little as Â£35 per year.