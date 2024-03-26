Cast Set For World Premiere of AGATHE at the Playground Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marking 30 years since the 1994 genocide against Tutsi people in Rwanda, Agathe tells the true story of the extraordinary woman who became Rwanda’s head of state for less than a day. Created through extensive research including first-hand accounts from witnesses and survivors of the genocide, Angela J. Davis’s new play explores the life of a Chemistry professor and advocate for women and girls’ education, Agathe Uwilingiyimana. When a plane crashes and takes the life of African president, Juvénal Habyarimana, it ignites a killing spree that the world will later recognize as the 1994 genocide against Tutsi people in Rwanda. Prime Minister Agathe Uwilingiyimana, the first and so far only woman to hold the role, becomes the next in line for the country’s presidency but just 14 hours later Agathe is assassinated. Angela J. Davis’s play brings Agathe’s silenced story to light as a beacon for our times and an overlooked woman in history.

Playwright Angela J. Davis said, “I have a longstanding interest in women who are overlooked by history and Agathe Uwilingiyimana’s story struck me as particularly compelling. A woman of science and education, as well a shining example of the power of love and bravery during one of the darkest moments in history.”

Angela J. Davis is a playwright acclaimed for her works that explore the intersections of art and social responsibility. Her repertoire includes plays such as The Spanish Prayer Book, lauded by the L.A. Times as a "literate meditation” and Agathe, recipient of the 2022 Henley Rose Award, the 2020 New American Voices Award and a RAFTA (Rise Against Fanaticism Through the Arts) Special Commendation in 2022. Angela's further works include Clara and Serra and The Talking Bear for the Antaeus Theatre Company, and Griswold, which earned her the A is For Playwriting Prize in 2022. Angela holds degrees from Stanford and UCLA, and is an active member of various theatrical and literary organizations including the Dramatists Guild, PEN America, and the Antaeus Theatre Company Playwrights Lab.

Sohaya Visions celebrates internationalism and cutting-edge diversity through the arts. Since they were established in 2015, they have co-produced 20 new projects bringing bold new writing to the stage, including breaDth (Omnibus Theatre, 2023), Bodies (filmed drama during the pandemic, 2021), and Silent Sisters (ACCA, Hawth, Rich Mix, 2016, 2017). They have also co-produced an international competition and festival for scriptwriting, RAFTA: Rise Against Fanaticism Through the Arts, which has led to 15 rehearsed readings and the staging of 4 new dramas of global significance including an R&D presentation of Agathe.

Mukul and Ghetto Tigers feature new writing and a fresh look at the classics, both western and subcontinental. It has become a platform for emerging talent alongside veteran artists. Major productions include LONDONEE (Rich Mix, 2011), Debdas (Rich Mix and international tour, 2014), Romeo and Juliet (national and international tours, and Theatre Olympics, India 2018), Oscar and the Lady in Pink (Pinter Studio, and international tour, 2016, 2018), Gauhar Jaan – the Datia Incident (Omnibus Theatre, 2018), and Mrityu Ghar/Olga’s Room (BRM Festival India and international tour, 2020).