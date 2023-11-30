Cast Set For Theatre Re's UK Tour of THE NATURE OF FORGETTING

The cast has been announced for Theatre Re's explosive, joyous and highly acclaimed show The Nature of Forgetting, which sheds a unique light on the experience of those diagnosed with Dementia. The Nature of Forgetting delves sensitively into the fragility of life by exploring what is left when memory and recollection begin to fade.

The cast includes Calum Littley, Claudia Marciano, Guillaume Pigé, Henry Webster, Luna Tosin and Nathan Gregory. This new UK tour follows phenomenal sell-out runs around the world, including London, New York and Hong Kong. As one of the UK’s leading visual theatre companies, Theatre Re blurs the lines of traditional performance by combining original live music and striking physical theatre to create world-class non-verbal productions.

This deeply moving production was recently nominated for an Offie Award and is on its largest-scale tour to date. Theatre Re collaborated closely throughout the devising process with Professor Kate Jeffrey (Head of School, Psychology & Neuroscience at the University of Glasgow), the Alzheimer’s Society and Age UK. This ambitious project tells a tale of friendship, love and guilt, with actors, mimes and musicians.

Director and Performer Guillaume Pigé comments, Remounting and redeveloping The Nature of Forgetting with a new cast is an incredible challenge. One that has allowed us to dive back to the heart of what we do, and remind ourselves why we created the show and why it is important to keep performing it. Encountering and collaborating with each unique performer is undoubtedly enriching our team and the piece. I hope the audience will enjoy watching the show, but more than anything else, I hope they will enjoy watching the performers abandoning themselves into the work, in order to remind us all that life is short and that time is everything.

After an extraordinary world tour performing across 16 countries since 2017, the UK leg will see the company travel to Sheffield, Poole, Norwich, Aberystwyth, Cardiff and Chester. The team at Theatre Re will be offering a series of post-show talks at most performance venues, in association with local organisations. Led by specialist psychologists and medical researchers for Dementia and Alzheimer's, as well as Admiral Nurses from Dementia UK, audiences will hear first-hand about the development process for the show and experience an insight into the cognitive map of memory. These post-show talks will also shine a light on stigmas concerning dementia.

Tour Dates

31st January – 1st February

The Crucible

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 1DA

Post Show Discussion on 31st January with Dr Jon Dickson, Senior Clinical Lecturer at the University of Sheffield and Beth Goss-Hill, Dementia UK Admiral Nurse https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/the-nature-of-forgetting

7th February

The Lighthouse, Centre For The Arts

21 Kingland Road, Poole, BH15 1UG

Post Show Discussion on 7th February with to be confirmed specialist psychologist and medical researcher, and Kay Gibson, Dementia UK Admiral Nurse

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/nature-of-forgetting/

20th February

The Norwich Playhouse

42 - 58 St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB

Post Show Discussion on 20th February with Dr Louis Renoult, Associate Professor in Psychology at University of East Anglia and to be confirmed Dementia UK Admiral Nurse

https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/the-nature-of-forgetting/

22nd – 23rd February

The Arts Centre, Aberystwyth University

Penglais Campus, Aberystwyth, SY23 3DE

Post Show Discussion on 22nd February with Charles Musselwhite, Chair in Psychology at University of East Anglia and Charlie Duhig, Dementia UK Admiral Nurse https://www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk/

24th February

Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama

North Road, Cardiff, CF10 3ER

https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/whats-on

5th – 6th March

The Storyhouse

Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR

Post Show Discussion on 5th March with Dr Warren Donnellan, Senior Lecturer at University of Liverpool and Nurse Helen Green, Dementia UK Admiral

https://www.storyhouse.com/whats-on/theatre-re-the-nature-of-forgetting/