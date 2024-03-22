Cast Set For The Turbine Theatre's COMING CLEAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coming Clean questions the nature of fidelity and the limits of love. The full cast of Kevin Elyot's landmark drama is now announced, with Yannick Budd playing Tony and is partner Greg played by Alexander Hulme. Theo Walker will star as the ‘out of work actor'-come-cleaner who throws a spanner in the couple's works, Robert. Additional casting includes Sam Goodchild in multiple roles.

It's 1982, Greg and Tony live in Kentish Town. They've been together 5 years and seem to have the perfect relationship and have love all figured out. They're in a committed relationship, but with room for a little sex-on-the-side whenever it takes their fancy. Their only rule? Never sleep with the same man twice. When drop-dead gorgeous cleaner Robert walks into their lives, the fragile foundations of their sexual contract are thrown into jeopardy.

Written 12 years before his most famous play, My Night With Reg, Coming Clean won Elyot the Samuel Beckett Award for writers showing particular promise in the field of the performing arts.

Coming Clean is written by Kevin Elyot and directed by Andrew Beckett. Set and costume design is by David Shields with lighting design by Matt Hockley.