Cast Set For SUNSHINE ON LEITH at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Performances run from 17 November till 23 December 2023.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
Photos: See Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe & More in Rehearsals for SINATRA THE MUSICAL World Photo 4 Photos: See Matt Doyle & More in Rehearsals for SINATRA THE MUSICAL

Cast Set For SUNSHINE ON LEITH at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced the cast of its forthcoming new production of Sunshine on Leith, Stephen Greenhorn’s much-loved musical featuring the songs from world-renowned Scottish band, The Proclaimers.

Sunshine on Leith’s exciting cast will feature Finlay Bain (Trainspotting Live, Seabright Productions, Black Watch, National Theatre of Scotland tour, The Straw Chair, Finborough Theatre and the lead in the feature film Meet you in Scotland, Reel One Entertainment) as Ally; Robbie Scott (Peter Pan and Wendy and Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Davy, Sinead Kenny (My Fair Lady, London Coliseum, and UK tours of Aladdin,  Rock of Ages, 9-5, West Side Story and Annie) as Yvonne; Keith Macpherson (Stan and Ollie, BBC Films and A Streetcar Named Desire, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Rab, Scottish singer Alyson Orr (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Rikki and Me, Scottish tour) as Jean; Jessica Dives ( A Christmas Carol, Shakespeare North Playhouse) as Eilidh; Fiona Wood (Peter Pan and Wendy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Liz; and Charlotte Grayson (Lord of the Rings, Watermill Theatre and A Christmas Carol, Dundee Rep) as Hazel.

The cast is completed by Trudy Ward (Gypsy and To the Bone, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Jake Reynolds (currently appearing as Doody in the West End production of Grease) and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduates Callum Marshall (Sunshine on Leith, UK tour and A Christmas Carol, Bolton Octagon) and James Dawoud (Aladdin, Beacon Arts Centre).

The production will be directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman (A Streetcar Named Desire, Pitlochry Festival Theatre).

Sunshine on Leith tells the story of returning service members Davy and Ally from war overseas, to be confronted with civilian life, relationships, blind dates, and new responsibilities. As the pair embark on intertwining journeys of love, they begin to question what home really means to them as they rediscover their sense of identity.

Set to the classic songs of The Proclaimers, including “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), “Letter from America” and of course the emotive “Sunshine on Leith”, this feel-good Scottish musical asks the question, would you walk 500 miles for love?

Sunshine on Leith was originally staged at Dundee Rep in 2007 before being transformed into the 2013 smash hit feature film adaptation starring Jane Horrocks and Peter Mullan.

Originally produced last year in partnership with Capital Theatres, Sunshine on Leith will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 17 November till 23 December 2023.

Tickets for the Pitlochry Festival Theatre revival of Sunshine on Leith are now available from the box office on 01796 484626 or online at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Cast and Creative Team Set For CINDERELLA: A Fairytale at Northern Stage Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For CINDERELLA: A Fairytale at Northern Stage

Northern Stage's new production of Sally Cookson's Olivier award-nominated Cinderella: A Fairytale (2 December - 6 January) is a glorious girl-powered adventure co-directed by Katy Weir and Jake Smith. Find out who is starring in the show here!

2
OVO Win Grant To Create New Theatre In ST ALBANS Photo
OVO Win Grant To Create New Theatre In ST ALBANS

OVO, a St Albans-based theatre company, has been awarded a £300,000 grant to create a new theatre in the city. The grant will enable OVO to renovate and convert two derelict buildings into an atmospheric performance space. The new theatre will be located within the Roman Verulamium ancient monument.

3
Theatr Clwyd launches Public Art Open Call Photo
Theatr Clwyd launches Public Art Open Call

As part of the major capital redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd’s 46-year-old, grade II-listed building, the theatre issued a call-out for inspirational and inclusive public art that enhances the venue’s reputation as a beacon of artistic excellence, as well cementing it as a hub for the communities that it has historically embraced. Learn more here!

4
LOVETRAIN2020 Comes to Sadlers Wells Theatre This November Photo
LOVETRAIN2020 Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre This November

Emanuel Gat’s award-winning production LOVETRAIN2020 – a choreographic ode to the sound and vibe of the 80s – receives its UK premiere in Sadler’s Wells Theatre this November. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gods Are All Here
Adverse Camber (10/16-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Cornerstone Arts Centre (10/18-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Marlowe Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Norden Farm (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wesley Centre, Harrogate Theatres (9/29-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You