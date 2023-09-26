Cast Set For SUNSHINE ON LEITH at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced the cast of its forthcoming new production of Sunshine on Leith, Stephen Greenhorn’s much-loved musical featuring the songs from world-renowned Scottish band, The Proclaimers.

Sunshine on Leith’s exciting cast will feature Finlay Bain (Trainspotting Live, Seabright Productions, Black Watch, National Theatre of Scotland tour, The Straw Chair, Finborough Theatre and the lead in the feature film Meet you in Scotland, Reel One Entertainment) as Ally; Robbie Scott (Peter Pan and Wendy and Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Davy, Sinead Kenny (My Fair Lady, London Coliseum, and UK tours of Aladdin, Rock of Ages, 9-5, West Side Story and Annie) as Yvonne; Keith Macpherson (Stan and Ollie, BBC Films and A Streetcar Named Desire, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Rab, Scottish singer Alyson Orr (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Rikki and Me, Scottish tour) as Jean; Jessica Dives ( A Christmas Carol, Shakespeare North Playhouse) as Eilidh; Fiona Wood (Peter Pan and Wendy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Liz; and Charlotte Grayson (Lord of the Rings, Watermill Theatre and A Christmas Carol, Dundee Rep) as Hazel.

The cast is completed by Trudy Ward (Gypsy and To the Bone, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Jake Reynolds (currently appearing as Doody in the West End production of Grease) and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduates Callum Marshall (Sunshine on Leith, UK tour and A Christmas Carol, Bolton Octagon) and James Dawoud (Aladdin, Beacon Arts Centre).

The production will be directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman (A Streetcar Named Desire, Pitlochry Festival Theatre).

Sunshine on Leith tells the story of returning service members Davy and Ally from war overseas, to be confronted with civilian life, relationships, blind dates, and new responsibilities. As the pair embark on intertwining journeys of love, they begin to question what home really means to them as they rediscover their sense of identity.

Set to the classic songs of The Proclaimers, including “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), “Letter from America” and of course the emotive “Sunshine on Leith”, this feel-good Scottish musical asks the question, would you walk 500 miles for love?

Sunshine on Leith was originally staged at Dundee Rep in 2007 before being transformed into the 2013 smash hit feature film adaptation starring Jane Horrocks and Peter Mullan.

Originally produced last year in partnership with Capital Theatres, Sunshine on Leith will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 17 November till 23 December 2023.

Tickets for the Pitlochry Festival Theatre revival of Sunshine on Leith are now available from the box office on 01796 484626 or online at Click Here