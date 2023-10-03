Cast Set For Reimagining of THE NUTCRACKER at the New Vic Theatre

This Christmas, the New Vic Theatre will put its own magical spin on the classic story of The Nutcracker in a festive family production from Friday 17 November 2023 to Saturday 27 January 2024.

The beloved ballet has been reimagined as a play for all ages, set in the New Vic’s unique in-the-round setting. The production is adapted and directed by New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins (Olivier Award-winning The Worst Witch, West End, The Snow Queen, UK Theatre Awards Best Show for Children and Young People 2017) with music adapted and directed by James Atherton (Tom, Dick and Harry, New Vic and Kenny Wax Ltd).

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said: “We’re combining Tchaikovsky’s music with a stronger narrative architecture to create a play for the stage. The composer spent joyous family Christmasses with his beloved sister Sasha at her family home in Ukraine. That changed for him whilst he was writing The Nutcracker, and such a shift in family circumstance and Christmas traditions forms the starting point for our story. We’ve also been inspired by the experiences of those who have left their homes to make a new life in Stoke-on-Trent and North Staffordshire, especially people who have arrived from Ukraine this past year and become a valued part of our culture and our community. Ours is a story of love and loss; of cultural traditions new and old, and of family and of home.

Our festive production is the high point of our year, and such a privilege to welcome thousands of families through the doors to enjoy a special celebration that they’ll fondly remember for years to come. We’re making a piece of theatre that will appeal to all ages, and to all tastes – a thrilling adventure full of magic, stunning music, dancing, fighting and spectacle.”

Bringing this much-loved tale to life in The Nutcracker: A Christmas Fairytale is a cast that includes Franky Attard (Doctor Who, BBC, Dick Whittington, Spillers Pantomimes) as Marie/Ensemble, Edwin Cheng (Romeo and Juliet, New Adventures) as Nutcracker Prince/Ensemble, Clara Darcy (Brassed Off, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, New Vic) as Lemon Meringue Mayor/Bonbonviller/Snowflake/Ensemble, Matthew Ganley (The Great Gatsby, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Grosvenor Open Air Theatre Chester, Alice in Wonderland, New Vic) as King Konstantin/Father/Ensemble, Austin Garrett (The Barricade Boys, Sisco Entertainment, Grease, European tour) as Escaping Citizen/Teddy/Bonbonviller/Ensemble, Amy Harrison (Snow White, Crewe Lyceum, Tempo Di Polacca, Dance of Deity, Elmhurst Ballet Theatre, Birmingham Rep), as Rag Doll/Snowflake/Bonbonviller/Ensemble, Kaitlin Howard (Encore, Oldham Coliseum, Treasure Island, Birmingham Rep) as Mausrink the Mouse Queen/Ensemble, Abigail Middleton (Vernons Girls, Royal Court, A Christmas Carol, Shakespeare North Playhouse) as Fritz/Ensemble, Maeve Nolan (Cinderella, Giselle, English National Ballet) as Sugar Plum Fairy/Ensemble, Adam Scotland (Hollyoaks, Channel 4, Magical Merlin, Fortune Theatre, West End) as Glace Cherry Guard/Ensemble, Kate Spencer (Coronation Street, ITV, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, UK Tour/Harold Pinter Theatre, West End) as Nastasia/Queen Clementina/Ensemble, and Peter Watts (Alice in Wonderland, New Vic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Nottingham Playhouse) as Drosselmeyer/Ensemble.

They will be joined by musicians Leila Marshall on Flute/Piccolo, Benjamin Pinto on Clarinet, and Farhaan Shah as Show Musical Director and on the Violin.

Full of the trademark sparkle the New Vic is known for, this festive production will be filled with beautiful music and dance, delightful storytelling and magical surprises.

The Nutcracker: A Christmas Fairytale takes to the stage at the New Vic from Friday 17 November 2023 to Saturday 27 January 2024. Tickets are on sale now, priced from £10.00. For more information and to book call the Box Office on 01782 717962 or purchase them online at Click Here.