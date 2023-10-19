Cast Set For ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTOMIME at Jermyn Street Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the casting of its boutique Christmas show, Odyssey: A Heroic Pantomime, a madcap retelling of one of the oldest and most thrilling journeys ever undertaken. The show is co-produced with critically acclaimed Charles Court Opera, one of the leading and most versatile chamber opera and music theatre companies in the UK, who will bring their work onto a West End stage for the first time.

Performances run 23 November to 31 December.

This anarchic musical panto will feature Emily Cairns (Buttons: A Cinderella Story, The Nativity Panto, Beowulf - Kings Head Theatre / Charles Court Opera, Rumplestiltskin - Park Theatre / Charles Court Opera, BBC Comedy Awards shortlist), Meriel Cunningham (Carmen - Prologue Opera, Nativity Panto- Kings Head / Charles Court Opera, The Mikado - Charles Court Opera), Amy J Payne (A Little Night Music - Leeds Playhouse/Opera North, Cinderella – Opera North), Tamoy Phipps ( Rumpelstiltskin - Park Theatre, Go! The Musical - The Other Palace, Scottsboro Boys - Young Vic Theatre) and Rosie Strobel (Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera - Park Theatre and tour, Mimma – Caddogan Hall/ BBC Concert Orchestra). Each will play a multitude of roles from Penelope to Polyphemus.

After his monumental victory at the Trojan War, Odysseus is lost on the epic journey home to Ithaca and his wife, Penelope. So begins a mythical, musical and madcap voyage as heroes do battle with sirens, Circe and a cyclops. Prepare yourself for a boatload of riotous humour - with apologies to Homer!

Jermyn Street Theatre’s Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones and Executive Producer David Doyle say, "Charles Court Opera’s boutique pantos are one of the most anticipated events of London’s festive calendar! Hilarious, high-energy, and highly entertaining – they are a real joy. We’re thrilled to be partnering with them this year to co-produce Odyssey: A Heroic Pantomime and bring their unique take on one of the greatest stories ever told into the heart of the West End."

Charles Court Opera’s Chief Executive Officer John Savournin says, "We are delighted to be working with Jermyn Street Theatre for this, our first collaboration. The theatre is the perfect space for our pantos; intimate, charming and full of atmosphere, and we can't wait to share what we have in store this year. It's going to be utterly bonkers. Expect the unexpected with songs old and new."