Cast Set For ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTOMIME at Jermyn Street Theatre

Performances run 23 November to 31 December.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 1 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 2 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo 3 Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve Photo 4 Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve

Cast Set For ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTOMIME at Jermyn Street Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the casting of its boutique Christmas show, Odyssey: A Heroic Pantomime, a madcap retelling of one of the oldest and most thrilling journeys ever undertaken. The show is co-produced with critically acclaimed Charles Court Opera, one of the leading and most versatile chamber opera and music theatre companies in the UK, who will bring their work onto a West End stage for the first time.

Performances run 23 November to 31 December.

This anarchic musical panto will feature Emily Cairns (Buttons: A Cinderella Story, The Nativity Panto, Beowulf - Kings Head Theatre / Charles Court Opera, Rumplestiltskin - Park Theatre / Charles Court Opera, BBC Comedy Awards shortlist), Meriel Cunningham (Carmen - Prologue Opera, Nativity Panto-  Kings Head / Charles Court Opera, The Mikado - Charles Court Opera), Amy J Payne  (A Little Night Music - Leeds Playhouse/Opera North,  Cinderella – Opera North), Tamoy Phipps ( Rumpelstiltskin - Park Theatre, Go! The Musical - The Other Palace,  Scottsboro Boys - Young Vic Theatre) and Rosie Strobel (Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera - Park Theatre and tour, Mimma – Caddogan Hall/ BBC Concert Orchestra).  Each will play a multitude of roles from Penelope to Polyphemus.

After his monumental victory at the Trojan War, Odysseus is lost on the epic journey home to Ithaca and his wife, Penelope. So begins a mythical, musical and madcap voyage as heroes do battle with sirens, Circe and a cyclops.  Prepare yourself for a boatload of riotous humour - with apologies to Homer!

Jermyn Street Theatre’s Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones and Executive Producer David Doyle say, "Charles Court Opera’s boutique pantos are one of the most anticipated events of London’s festive calendar! Hilarious, high-energy, and highly entertaining – they are a real joy. We’re thrilled to be partnering with them this year to co-produce Odyssey: A Heroic Pantomime and bring their unique take on one of the greatest stories ever told into the heart of the West End."

Charles Court Opera’s Chief Executive Officer John Savournin says, "We are delighted to be working with Jermyn Street Theatre for this, our first collaboration.  The theatre is the perfect space for our pantos; intimate, charming and full of atmosphere, and we can't wait to share what we have in store this year.  It's going to be utterly bonkers.  Expect the unexpected with songs old and new."




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Student Blog: Starting Out Again Photo
Student Blog: Starting Out Again

To those who are new to my blog, welcome to the start of my tale in second year of musical theatre in the University of Winchester. For those who have been here, welcome back!

2
David Gilnas A BOLT FROM DBLUE Will Receive UK Premiere at the Liverpool Irish Festival&nb Photo
David Gilna's A BOLT FROM D'BLUE Will Receive UK Premiere at the Liverpool Irish Festival 

After a series of sold-out performances that left audiences captivated and moved, the critically acclaimed play 'A Bolt From D'Blue,' written and performed by the extraordinary David Gilna, is set to embark on an exhilarating new tour.

3
Tracey Childs, Executive Producer and Joint CEO, Will Leave The Mercury at the End of Marc Photo
Tracey Childs, Executive Producer and Joint CEO, Will Leave The Mercury at the End of March 2024

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced that after 9 years Tracey Childs, Executive Producer will be leaving the Mercury at the end of March 2024.

4
Cast Set For Joy Productions Inaugural Pantomime JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Photo
Cast Set For Joy Productions' Inaugural Pantomime JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Joy Productions has announced the full cast for their inaugural pantomime Jack And The Beanstalk at the Broadway Theatre, Catford, marking a new addition to London's festive calendar.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
Marlowe Theatre (11/02-11/04)
Transit in UK Regional Transit
The Space Theatre (11/28-12/02)
Let’s Talk About Philip in UK Regional Let’s Talk About Philip
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/25-10/25)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
The Importance of Being...Earnest? in UK Regional The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
Ikaria in UK Regional Ikaria
Laurel's (10/19-10/21)
A Woman On Fire in UK Regional A Woman On Fire
Baron's Court Theatre (11/07-11/11)
Woodhill in UK Regional Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/19-10/20)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You