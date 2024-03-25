Cast Set For Landmark Theatres Debut Production RENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been revealed for Landmark Theatres debut production of Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent.

The smash hit rock musical will star Alicia Corrales (Six the Musical, UK Tour and West End) as Maureen, Athena Collins (Get Up, Stand Up! West End; Six The Musical, UK Tour & West End) as Joanne, Cameron Bernard Jones (Ain't Too Proud, Prince Edward Theatre; The Burnt City, Punchdrunk; The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre) as Collins, Evita Khrime (Flashdance the Musical, Italia Conti) as Mimi, Jack Reitman (Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story, Hope Theatre & Jermyn St Theatre; Waldo's Circus of Magic & Terror, Bristol Old Vic & UK Tour) as Mark, Kellianna Jay ( Hairspray, RCCL Symphony of the seas; Tina The Musical, Stage Opperetunhaus, Hamburg; Dreamgirls, UK Tour) as Swing, Kyle Richardson (The Lion King West End, UK Tour and Madrid) as Angel, Luke Friend (Mamma Mia! The Party, 02 Arena, Footloose the Musical, UK Tour & Zurich; American Idiot, UK & NZ Anniversary Tour) as Roger and Myles Hart (The Book Of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre) as Benny

The ensemble includes Alexandra Brighouse, Dylan Andrews, Edward Bullingham and Max Mirza.

Rent opens at Peterborough New Theatre on 20 June before visiting the Queen's Theatre Barnstaple from 03 July.

Rent follows a group of young artists living in Manhattan's East Village as they navigate love, loss, and the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS. The powerful and inspiring storytelling beautifully captures the ultimate sacrifice of a life of stability for the sake of art, reminding us of the importance of following our passions and taking risks to pursue our dreams.

Loosely based on Puccini's opera La Boheme, Rent is a must-see musical featuring smash-hits including ‘Seasons of Love' and ‘Take Me or Leave Me'. The critically acclaimed production has won four Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1996. Rent ran on Broadway for 12 years, from 1996 and premiered in London's West End in 1998 at the Shaftesbury Theatre, where it ran for 18 months.

Rent marks the first Landmark Theatre Production. With Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson, Paul Jepson Directs with and Musical Direction from Mark Crossland. Lucie Pankhurst is Choreographer and Movement Director. Set and Costume Design is by Amanda Studley, with Lighting design from Andy Purves.

Paul Jepson, CEO & Creative Director of Landmark Theatres said:

“We have assembled an exceptional cast. The combination of seasoned and emerging performers promises to create a captivating and dynamic performance. The diverse range of talents and experiences will undoubtedly make for a rich and multi-dimensional portrayal that will captivate audiences. We are so pleased to be giving well-deserved opportunities to these performers and can't wait to get into rehearsals!”

You can find out more at https://rent-themusical.co.uk