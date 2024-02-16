Cast Set For KINKY BOOTS at Storyhouse

Storyhouse has announced the cast for the upcoming production of the hit musical Kinky Boots, coming to Storyhouse in Chester this May.

Featuring a Tony and Grammy-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, this electrifying show will run from 3 – 18 May.

Kinky Boots tells the heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, who inherits a struggling shoe factory. His encounter with the fabulous drag queen Lola sparks a transformation in the business model, leading to a journey of acceptance and innovation.

Starring in Storyhouse's revival are Danny Becker as Charlie, Duane-Lamonte O'Garro as Lola, alongside a talented ensemble including Gareth Cassidy as George, Phil Corbitt as Mr Price, Rachael Garnett as Milan Fashion Week stage manager, Lynwen Haf Roberts as Pat, Kaitlin Howard as Trish, James Ifan as Richard Bailey, Sebastian Lim-Seet as Harry, James Lowrie as Angel, Roddy Lynch as Don, Remi Martin as Angel, Seren Sandham-Davies as Nicola, Thomas Sankey as Angel and Leah Vassell as Lauren.

Directed by the talented Amber Sinclair-Case, Kinky Boots promises to captivate audiences with its sassy choreography and powerful performances. Other creatives include Sound Design by Kate Harvey, Production Design by Rachael Ryan, Lighting Design by Charly Dunford, the Musical Director is Sarah de Tute and the Choreographer is Nicole Bondzie.

Helen Redcliffe, head of producing at Stoyhouse said, "We're thrilled to have formed such a talented company of actors and creatives to star in our production at Storyhouse. We have incredible singers, musicians, dancers and actors who will stage a show unlike at Storyhouse before, expect to dance in your seats, cry, guffaw and leave dizzy with joy! It's a show that celebrates diversity, acceptance, and the power of being true to oneself. Get ready for a fabulous night out! We cannot wait!'

In addition to the show, Storyhouse invites you to join the Kinky Boots: Strut workshop on Sat 11 May at 6pm in Garret Theatre. This empowering workshop combines elements of burlesque, jazz, and commercial dance, promising an evening of laughter, learning, and endless fun for all ages (16+) and skill levels.

After the show will be an after-show party on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 May, where you can celebrate the success of Kinky Boots with cocktails, performances by drag queen extraordinaire Tequila Thirst, a Kinky Boots catwalk, and a night of dancing.